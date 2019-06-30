fbpx

Canal filled with used condoms results in Bangkok hotel being fined S$437 for improper disposal

The hotel has since stated that it has never had this problem before.

Matthias Ang | June 18, 07:00 pm

Upsurge

Used condoms are never a pretty sight.

Stream of used condoms found floating in canal

On June 16, a Thai Facebook user by the name of NaiPan put up a viral Facebook post that showed a stream of used condoms and opened toiletry packets floating down a canal in Thailand.

Thai hotel fined for improper disposal

According to Thai media The Nationthis discovery then led to the imposition of a fine of TH฿10,000 (S$437) by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), on a nearby hotel, within the Yai district, for improper disposal.

The hotel had been identified by the name on the discarded toiletry packets, with Coconuts reporting that the hotel in question was likely the West Inn on Charan Sanitwong Road.

Source: NaiPan Facebook

However, the hotel has since stated that it is not responsible for clearing its garbage.

Used condoms are cleared by another company

When questioned by the city’s district officials, the hotel’s maids stated that a Nakhon Pathom-based company was occasionally hired to send workers, to collect used condoms and garbage from the hotel’s five septic tanks.

Separately, the hotel’s manager was reported by The Nation as having apologised to officials and journalists, upon his return from the district office after paying the fine.

He further stated that the hotel has never had such a problem before.

As for the details of the hotel’s arrangement with the company, the manager stated that the latter has been hired to remove condoms and plastic trash from the septic tanks every six months at TH฿16,000-TH฿18,000 per visit.

As of midnight of June 16, city workers have since completed clearing the rubbish from the canal.

Top image collage from NaiPan Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

