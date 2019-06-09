fbpx

Halving global extreme poverty rate ahead of deadline possible due to China: Ban Ki-moon

He also commended China for its provision of financial aid to African countries, and its vision for the Belt and Road Initiative.

Kayla Wong | June 7, 06:08 pm

Upsurge

China made it possible for the global extreme poverty rate to be cut by half five years ahead of its deadline, said former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

Ban was referring to the target of reducing extreme poverty rates by half under the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), which was achieved in 2010.

Praised China for lifting millions from poverty

Speaking at the FutureChina Global Forum held in Singapore on Friday, June 7, Ban said the Chinese government played an important role in pushing through strong policies that managed to lift up “at least 400 million people” from poverty.

“Xi announced last year that by 2020 there’ll be no Chinese living in extreme poverty,” he said.

“China will make sure by the end of next year there’ll be no poor people. That’s fantastic.”

He also praised China for “supporting” African countries with US$60 billion (S$81 billion), saying he was “very impressed” with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In addition, he commended China for its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), saying it has received much attention and support from the international community, including himself.

Vital that countries work on addressing climate change

Ban, who is currently the President and Chair of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), an intergovernmental organisation that promotes sustainable economic growth, also touched on the importance of addressing climate change.

Working on climate change will help achieve progress for the rest of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), he said.

UN member states aim to achieve the SDGs by the year 2030.

Lastly, Ban reiterated that global challenges require global partnerships to resolve.

“No one country can do this alone, no matter the amount of resources it has” he said.

Lack of political will holds the world back

Previously, Ban told CNBC on Thursday, June 6, that he was “deeply concerned” by the decision made by the Trump administration in 2017 to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate deal.

But remains hopeful the U.S. will reconsider its decision after Trump leaves office.

He adds that a lack of political will is what prevents the world from pushing through international climate goals.

Heng Swee Keat: Investments needed to nurture youths who are vital for sustainable development

Top image by Emily Lo

