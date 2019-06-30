fbpx

Back
﻿

Bali accommodation lets guests play with rescue puppies twice a week, prices from S$30 per night

Awwww.

Tanya Ong | June 17, 06:15 pm

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

A hotel in Bali lets its guests play with rescue dogs twice a week.

Puppies brought to the hotel on Tuesdays & Thursdays

The Puri Garden Hotel & Hostel, located in Bali, has puppy therapy sessions for its guests, reported Daily Mail on June 15, 2019.

Twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, hotel guests can play with rescue puppies within a picket fence pen from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.

Here are some photos:

View this post on Instagram

🐾🐕 Rescue puppies! 🐾🐕 @purigardenhotel 😍 But I warn you there's a VERY sad story coming up, so stop reading now if you have a big heart! So when I was staying in Ubud, my hostel invited an animal rescue company in to tell us about the work they do in Bali and the dog's they save from awful homes. One puppy I noticed would shake when he became excited and they told me it was because he had permanent brain damage from some evil human who put a nail through his head! 😡 Another little cutie they found being used as a football. 😠 These puppies just want to be loved and played with by humans so I can't fathom people who can do this. Actually broke my heart 💔 I got quite attached to this little one on my lap as did he I think 🥰

A post shared by Foodie Eshé (@foodieeshe) on

View this post on Instagram

Thank to all the people who enjoyed today our play time, cuddles, naps, love and sharing histories of all those 6 rescue doggies… Special thanks for inviting us for a second time Puri Garden Hotel and Hostel and the donation to buy rice! We feel so blessed to have fun and enjoyed our time together! Thanks, Brownie, Emy, Polar, Panda, Tiger, and new Puppy💜🐶 #thisistruelove #thisiswhatwefightfor #thankful #grateful #rescueddogs #adoptdontshop #puppy #balidog #fosterdog #nicepeople #purigardenhotel #dogstagram #shelter #nonprofit #animal #doglover #organization #bali #indonesia #dogoftheday #dogmama #straydogs #cute #love #cutedogs #adoptdontshop #photooftheday #dogstagram #rescue #homless #stars

A post shared by Bali Dog Association (@balidogassociation) on

Dogs are brought by rescue organisation

These dogs are brought to the hotel by the Bali Dogs Association, a not-for-profit organisation that rescues dogs and offers rehoming services.

The hotel donates to the Bali Dogs Association.

The accommodation’s owner, Daniel Silva, told Daily Mail that they thought that by spending some time with people, this could help the dogs “be ready for their forever home”.

Puppy therapy is also intended to be a “special experience” for hotel guests, he added.

Hostel and hotel rooms

Puri Garden offers a range of accommodation, from hostel rooms at 310,000Rp (S$30) to double rooms for 980,000Rp (S$93).

Photo via Puri Garden Hostel & Hotel.
Photo via Puri Garden Hostel & Hotel.

It is located at Jl. Pengosekan 63, Ubud in Bali.

Top photo composite image, photos via Instagram @purigardenhotel & @wanderlands.travel

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean 'Chow Yuen Fatt' uses terrible bait on female tenant, gets police report lodged against him

Tsk.

June 17, 06:02 pm

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong walks out of prison & joins protests immediately

And calls for Carrie Lam's resignation.

June 17, 05:01 pm

WP chief Pritam Singh reveals his father wasn't against him joining an opposition party

As it turns out, Pritam's dad is also a lawyer, served as a judge, and is also a former SAF officer.

June 17, 04:39 pm

Former Cambodian child worker rescued from rubbish dump graduates as valedictorian from Australian university

Inspirational.

June 17, 04:10 pm

Satellite distance-based ERP coming to S'pore in 2020: Pay-as-you-drive system a reality

Consumption-based charging coming.

June 17, 03:48 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close