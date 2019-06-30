Bali accommodation lets guests play with rescue puppies twice a week, prices from S$30 per night

A hotel in Bali lets its guests play with rescue dogs twice a week.

Puppies brought to the hotel on Tuesdays & Thursdays

The Puri Garden Hotel & Hostel, located in Bali, has puppy therapy sessions for its guests, reported Daily Mail on June 15, 2019.

Twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, hotel guests can play with rescue puppies within a picket fence pen from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.

Here are some photos:

Dogs are brought by rescue organisation

These dogs are brought to the hotel by the Bali Dogs Association, a not-for-profit organisation that rescues dogs and offers rehoming services.

The hotel donates to the Bali Dogs Association.

The accommodation’s owner, Daniel Silva, told Daily Mail that they thought that by spending some time with people, this could help the dogs “be ready for their forever home”.

Puppy therapy is also intended to be a “special experience” for hotel guests, he added.

Hostel and hotel rooms

Puri Garden offers a range of accommodation, from hostel rooms at 310,000Rp (S$30) to double rooms for 980,000Rp (S$93).

It is located at Jl. Pengosekan 63, Ubud in Bali.

Top photo composite image, photos via Instagram @purigardenhotel & @wanderlands.travel