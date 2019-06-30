Bali accommodation lets guests play with rescue puppies twice a week, prices from S$30 per night
A hotel in Bali lets its guests play with rescue dogs twice a week.
Puppies brought to the hotel on Tuesdays & Thursdays
The Puri Garden Hotel & Hostel, located in Bali, has puppy therapy sessions for its guests, reported Daily Mail on June 15, 2019.
Twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, hotel guests can play with rescue puppies within a picket fence pen from 1:30pm to 3:30pm.
Here are some photos:
🐾🐕 Rescue puppies! 🐾🐕 @purigardenhotel 😍 But I warn you there's a VERY sad story coming up, so stop reading now if you have a big heart! So when I was staying in Ubud, my hostel invited an animal rescue company in to tell us about the work they do in Bali and the dog's they save from awful homes. One puppy I noticed would shake when he became excited and they told me it was because he had permanent brain damage from some evil human who put a nail through his head! 😡 Another little cutie they found being used as a football. 😠 These puppies just want to be loved and played with by humans so I can't fathom people who can do this. Actually broke my heart 💔 I got quite attached to this little one on my lap as did he I think 🥰
So glad we had our moment before you tried to lick another dogs poop 😮 Pupster love all around 🐶 . Visit @barc4balidog in Ubud to go and help/play with the fur babies 🐾 . . . . . . . #barc4balidogs #barc4balidog #adoptdontshop #rescueisthebestbreed #rescuedogsofinstagram #puppy #puppylove #puppiesofinstagram #puppies #cutepuppies #balidogs #streetdogs #dog #love
Thank to all the people who enjoyed today our play time, cuddles, naps, love and sharing histories of all those 6 rescue doggies… Special thanks for inviting us for a second time Puri Garden Hotel and Hostel and the donation to buy rice! We feel so blessed to have fun and enjoyed our time together! Thanks, Brownie, Emy, Polar, Panda, Tiger, and new Puppy💜🐶 #thisistruelove #thisiswhatwefightfor #thankful #grateful #rescueddogs #adoptdontshop #puppy #balidog #fosterdog #nicepeople #purigardenhotel #dogstagram #shelter #nonprofit #animal #doglover #organization #bali #indonesia #dogoftheday #dogmama #straydogs #cute #love #cutedogs #adoptdontshop #photooftheday #dogstagram #rescue #homless #stars
Dogs are brought by rescue organisation
These dogs are brought to the hotel by the Bali Dogs Association, a not-for-profit organisation that rescues dogs and offers rehoming services.
The hotel donates to the Bali Dogs Association.
The accommodation’s owner, Daniel Silva, told Daily Mail that they thought that by spending some time with people, this could help the dogs “be ready for their forever home”.
Puppy therapy is also intended to be a “special experience” for hotel guests, he added.
Hostel and hotel rooms
Puri Garden offers a range of accommodation, from hostel rooms at 310,000Rp (S$30) to double rooms for 980,000Rp (S$93).
It is located at Jl. Pengosekan 63, Ubud in Bali.
Top photo composite image, photos via Instagram @purigardenhotel & @wanderlands.travel
