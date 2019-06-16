4 women arrested after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop

Four women have been arrested for public nuisance after they trashed a bak kut teh shop along Balestier Road on Wednesday morning, June 12.

Advertisement

Their fight and chair-throwing antics were caught on a close to three-minute video and shared online.

The video has been watched more than 170,000 times.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

What happened

A woman wearing a yellow dress strutted over to two men and a woman in black sitting at a table at Balestier Bak Kut Teh (Kian Lian).

She slammed the table and threw an object at the seated woman, who appeared stunned.

The two men immediately stood up to confront the aggressor, as her top almost came loose.

Another lady in white then threw a chair at the woman in black.

One of the men shoved her aside.

Advertisement

Melee included more women

As that happened, another woman wearing a blue top and white skirt joined the woman in yellow and restrained the man in black t-shirt.

The woman in yellow charged at and punched the woman in black.

Yet another woman in denim jacket then joined the group.

The two men tried to restrain and talk to the group of women, but failed.

The four women then flipped the tables and threw their shoes and chairs at other people in the shop, including the shop’s workers.

Police alerted

The police said they were alerted to a call for assistance at 365 Balestier Road.

Four women, aged between 30 and 34, were arrested for public nuisance.

Advertisement

Previously

In August 2017, a man pushed over a bun steamer, toppled over a chopsticks container, threw a chair and flipped over a table at the same popular bak kut teh shop.

He was subsequently arrested.