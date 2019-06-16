Baey Yam Keng: Youths from S’pore and China have a lot to learn from each other

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, and Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng said that the experiences of Singapore and China offer many learning points between the government and the people, or among people themselves.

Advertisement

Baey was speaking at the inaugural Business China Youth Forum 2019 on Friday, June 7.

The forum, organised by non-profit organisation Business China, aims to provide the latest updates on modern China to Singapore’s youth.

It also aims to bring young leaders from both countries together so they can build on existing bilateral ties that will last well into the future.

Singapore encourages youths to learn more about Asia

As “leaders of tomorrow”, youths in both countries can play an important role in taking the countries and region forward, Baey said.

To do that, it is important for youths to “build an appreciation of diverse cultures” so they can explore collaborations with other youths around the region, he continued.

This is why youths in Singapore are encouraged to attend educational exchanges, service learning expeditions, internships and leadership development programmes in Asia, Baey added.

For instance, Singapore’s Youth Council, together with China’s Zhejiang Youth Federation, organised the an exchange programme for both Singaporean and Chinese youth leaders.

Advertisement

Those who attended such programmes return to Singapore with “a broadened worldview and deeper understanding of China”.

“They have also forged close friendships with other participants across China and Southeast Asia.”

Youths are growing up in an era of rapid change

Baey noted that Asia is the world’s fastest growing economic region in the world today, and youths, who are at the forefront of technological advancements and the emerging digital economy, are growing up in an era of rapid change.

For instance, mobile technology have changed the way young people receive information and stay connected with their family and friends.

However, such changes globally have also created new challenges for societies that young people have to contend with:

Growing inequalities perpetuated by rapid globalisation, bringing about an increasingly polarised world,

The disruption to economies and livelihoods that the digital revolution is causing, and

The increased pressure on the earth’s resources due to rapid urbanisation.

Baey concluded his speech by encouraging participants of the forum to think about questions such as the kind of world they want to live in, and what Singapore and China can learn from each other when it comes to sustainable growth and development.

Advertisement

Top image by Emily Lo