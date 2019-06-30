fbpx

Newly released Baby-G x Doraemon watch comes with Doraemon figurine box

So cute!

Zhangxin Zheng | June 19, 09:27 pm

Doraemon fans will be interested in one of these watches recently released by Casio.

Baby-G x Doraemon watches

Casio has released two Doraemon iterations of Baby-G watches in China.

This is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of tie-ups between the Baby-G series and Doraemon.

The BGD-560 watch comes with a black and white Doraemon cartoon strap and is selling at 690 Yuan (S$137).

The other version is a BA-110 watch that comes with a strap with coloured cartoon design and it costs 990 Yuan (S$196).

Both watches come in light blue and white, which are the theme colours for Doraemon.

 

Comes with a Doraemon figurine

What you are paying for isn’t just the watch.

It comes with a Doraemon figurine that is 18cm wide and 23cm tall too.

Besides being a container to hold the watch, you can also change the expression of the Doraemon figurine.

The arms are movable too and you can even use the Doraemon’s pouch to keep coins and keys.

The commemorative watches are now available at Casio’s China online store.

Hope they come to Singapore too!

All photos from Casio China

