Here’s what you need to know about % Arabica, opening in Arab Street on June 28, 2019
Deja-brew.
Previously, we reported that famous Kyoto coffee chain % Arabica would be opening their first Singapore outlet at Arab Street in April, 2019:
After some delays, the coffee chain has announced that their first local branch will officially open on June 28, 2019:
Good day Singapore! We are thrilled to announce our official opening date will be 28th June 2019. We are all as excited as you are and would like to thank you all for your patience as we strive to bring forth the best version of our beautiful store. Mark your calendar and start counting down as we anticipate your support on the 28th. See you Singapore! • • • • • #ΔRΔBICΔ #seetheworldthroughcoffee #arabicasingapore #singapore #arabicasg #arabicacoffee #arabstreet #arabstreetsingapore #hajilane
Posted @withrepost • @arabica.journal We are in Singapore today for the final check of the Arab Street store, which is going well. We can finally open this store next week. We will post the opening schedule as soon as we can (//∇//) *** – #ΔRΔBICΔ #arabicasingapore #firststore #open #nextweek #seetheworldthroughcoffee
About % Arabica
% Arabica was founded in 2014 by coffee farm owner and coffee machine distributor Kenneth Shoji, along with latte art world champion Junichi Yamaguchi.
Known best for its excellent brewed coffee, the coffee chain has since expanded to cities like Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Casablanca and Berlin, with a total of 37 outlets worldwide:
Hello from cloudy Shanghai! We will open a couple of new stores in the coming month, and here are the concept design of two stores. The above is % Shanghai Xintiandi Plaza. The bottom is % Shanghai Fangsuo Bookstore. Designed by our new architect @alexisdornier (//∇//) *** – #ΔRΔBICΔ #arabicashanghai #newstores #seetheworldthroughcoffee
Hello from Morocco! Our first store in Africa, 25th in the world, % Morocco Casablanca is at the final stage of the construction. We will announce the opening schedule as soon as we are ready (//∇//) *** – #ΔRΔBICΔ #arabicamorocco #casablanca #africa #seetheworldthroughcoffee
According to Today Online, two more outlets at Chip Bee Gardens and [email protected] are slated to open in Singapore by the end of this year.
The cafe’s decor and layout
Complete with a minimalist white, grey and gold decor that is sure to make Instagrammers swoon, the chain’s Arab Street outlet has enough seats for 20 customers at one go:
Posted @withrepost • @arabica.journal Singapore, finally we have decided on all the design changes. We will do our best to finish the construction as soon as possible (//∇//) *** – Designed in collaboration with @alexisdornier #ΔRΔBICΔ #arabicasingapore #arabstreet #underconstruction #seetheworldthroughcoffee
There is even a small roastery at the back of the cafe for visitors to sneak a peak at how the baristas roast their beans in-house.
The cafe’s menu
% Arabica’s Arab street outlet will only serve drinks, and prices will range from around S$4.80 to S$9 each.
The cafe uses beans from countries like Brazil, Europe, Ethiopia and more, giving their coffee a world-class flavour second to none:
🌱 Origin: Hachira, Yirgacheffe, Ethiopia .⠀ 🤹🏽♀️ Roaster: %Arabica @arabica.hk.⠀ . 🤓 Notes: another tangerine as it cools down otherwise a sweet Ethiopian brew. Smooth all the way down. Why did I buy just 100g! 🤤 .⠀ Passionfruit ripe this morning too. Happy Sunday everyone 🙂
Their coffee is also made with Meiji’s full cream milk like in their Japanese outlets.
For those who are lactose intolerant, oat, soy or almond milk alternatives are available at S$1 more.
All of % Arabica’s bestsellers are available in both hot and iced versions:
. الجزء الأوّل:- . فهيمة: تعرفون إنَّ اللوجو مالهم ُما يرمز للنسبة (%)؟. أنا و آمنة: أوّنه؟ عيل؟ فهيمة: يرمز لنَبتة القَهْوَة بصورَة مبسّطة. 🌱☕️ أنا: *جاري البحث في جُوجِل عن أرابيكا و نبتة القهوة*. النتيجة: لفّوا يسار عالصُّور. . أووووووووووووووووووووووو 😯 . الجزء الثّاني:- أنا و ميثة: ما شاء الله % أرابيكا عنده فروع ف مختلف أنحاء العالم Maitha asking the Barista: Where did % Arabica originated from?. Barista: Kyoto. أنا و ميثة: 😯😯😯😯 طلع ياباااانيييييي!!!🇯🇵♥️ #كنتوا_تعرفون؟
And other non-caffeinated drinks the cafe serves include house-made lemonade with either still or sparkling water:
How to go
Address: 56 Arab Street, Singapore 199753
Opening Hours: 10am – 9.30pm daily
Top image courtesy of Arabica.sg on Instagram
