All the poly admissions exercises in S’pore explained for parents

If you, like this writer, went to polytechnic in the early 2000s, you’d find that the entire poly-verse has changed dramatically.

For the better.

There are a variety of routes to enter poly and since it’s the polytechnic admissions season, you are welcome.

Early Admissions Exercise (EAE)

The new kid on the block, EAE first entered the poly lexicon in 2016.

What’s cool about EAE is that it is an aptitude-based admissions exercise (English: Students can apply and receive conditional admission offers just by using their aptitudes and interests. All these before receiving their final grades).

Which is really great news for students who have a keen interest in a course of study or career.

You know what they say: “ Do Study what you’ll love, and you’ll never work study another day in your life.”

Of course, all these don’t mean that EAE is a free pass:

– O-Level holders must attain a net ELR2B2 score of 26 points or better

– Final year ITE students must attain a final net GPA of 2.0 or better for Higher Nitec qualification; or a final net GPA of 3.5 or better for Nitec qualification.

Pro tip:

To pad up the portfolio, students should also include talent and achievements in sports, arts, leadership, entrepreneurship and community service. If your aptitudes and accomplishments are relevant to the diplomas you are applying for, it should be emphasised.

Fun fact: Places for EAE are expected to increase to nearly 20 per cent this year. More chances for everyone to chase the rainbow.

If you didn’t manage to catch any ball, head down to Republic Polytechnic’s EAE Parents’ Talk on June 7, 2019 at 7.30pm.

You can get tips from lecturers on EAE application and find out more about the courses that your kids are interested in.

When to apply:

ITE students: June 6 to 12, 2019

O Level students: June 27 to Jul 3, 2019

Working adults: June 6 to Jul 3, 2019

Poly Foundation Programme (PFP)

For Normal Academic students who want to enrol into poly, the PFP is essentially a one-year programme that these students take instead of doing their Sec 5 year.

Once in, PFP students are given provisional places in diploma programmes and will officially graduate to their first year after passing all the PFP modules.

The Straits Times reported that PFP is also increasing enrolment to take in the top 15 percent of the cohort, an increase from the 10 percent previously.

To apply for PFP, students must attain:

– ELMAB3 (English, Mathematics, Best 3 Subjects) raw aggregate score of 12 points or better (excluding CCA bonus points) at the GCE N Level examination.

– And fulfill these requirements:



Pro tip:

Attending polytechnic houses to get a sense of what your kids are going into always helps.

When to apply:

Technically the application date is over but it will coincide with the release of the O-level results in January every year.

Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE)

This writer entered poly via the JAE route, which makes JAE the grandfather of this bunch.

Which also means it doesn’t need any formal introduction.

In a nutshell, JAE is an annual exercise for O-level holders to not just enrol into poly, but also junior colleges, Millennia Institute and ITE.

Of course, those who are admitted via the EAE will not be eligible for JAE.

When to apply:

Similar to PFP, application date will coincide with the release of the O-level results in January every year.

Pro tip:

It may sound silly but make sure you write in all 12 choices even if you are super confident to get into your desired course. Why? Ask Murphy.

