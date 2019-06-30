fbpx

Severe turbulence causes flight attendant & cart to be thrown into plane ceiling

This is why you should keep your seatbelt on.

Guan Zhen Tan | June 19, 04:22 pm

ALK Airlines flight VBB-7205 aircraft was en route from Kosovo to Switzerland, carrying 121 people on board.

While the aircraft was flying over South Tyrol in Italy, the aircraft was “deviating around an isolated active thunderstorm cell” when it experienced severe turbulence, 30 minutes prior to landing in Basel, Switzerland.

Chaos

Footage by passenger Mirjeta Basha recorded the chaos onboard the flight, which has since spread on social media.

In the video, one can hear passengers panic as the plane shakes, before the plane violently throws a flight attendant in yellow and her cart to the ceiling, causing passengers onboard to scream at 35-second mark of the video.

Basha told Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten that she was convinced that the plane was going to crash, and she was scared to death.

Here’s the full clip recorded by someone onboard:

Landed safely

Drinks from the cart spilt onto the passengers, and one lady started praying as the passengers on the flight begin to show signs of being visibly distressed.

Fortunately, the flight landed safely on the runway in Basel, Switzerland, with 10 passengers taken to hospital with minor injuries, the Aviation Herald reported

Some passengers were also scalded as a result of the hot drinks, including Basha’s husband.

The aircraft departed for its return flight two and a half hours later.

Top image adapted via Mirjeta Basha’s video

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

