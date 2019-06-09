9-seater, S$60 fixed rate Grab coaches is the way to stay sane while travelling this Hari Raya

What’s fun about festive periods? Eating everything at every house you get to.

But before you get there, you need to endure the heat, crowd, and rising emotions that come with travelling with a big group.

And small kids who enjoy testing your patience every 10 minutes. And the heat.

If you hate smelling like perspiration, squeezing with people on public transport, losing your grandmother in the crowd, or having to coordinate multiple cabs to arrive at the same time before house visiting — you can consider trying GrabCoach.

Nani? GrabCoach?

Yes, GrabCoach is a coach-hiring service.

You can book a 9-seater, 13-seater, 23-seater or even a 40-seater (!!!) when travelling in a big group — so everyone can get going, together.

Want to hold family gathering in the coach also can.

Why need to book coach? Can take separate cabs what.

Yes, that’s a valid option. But what if you get one cab, but can’t get another?

Grandma’s gonna get mad from all the waiting.

Still doesn’t make me want to rent a coach just for one ride please.

Think about all the fun times you had with your friends on school buses.

Riding on a private coach together is a ~bonding~ experience.

Of course, we’re not suggesting you rent a coach for a Yishun to Woodlands trip. But perhaps worth considering for your journey to the West.

Plus, can nap in the back row, in between all the visiting. Or change clothes. Or sing. Shiok.

Really meh. Like troublesome sia need to get a coach.

You can book a coach immediately, or up to seven days in advance.

It’s just like booking a Grab ride — just enter your pick-up and drop-off locations, key in the date and time, and you’re done.

Cheh don’t lie, can get immediately meh?

If you do, we suggest you buy 4D immediately.

But of course, this is why you can book a coach up to seven days in advance. Ahem.

You think I so rich ah. Need to give Raya packets leh.

The prices are a flat rate and don’t change according to the distance.

If you have to book long-distance trips for a party of nine, the cost would easily be S$60. Or more.

Most importantly, there is s p a c e on a coach.

So, actually not too bad, right?

So, can I book for Raya this year?

Of course. If you made it to the end of this article, congratulations.

Happy Holidays.

