fbpx

Back
﻿

15 students in Pasir Gudang, M’sia suffer breathing difficulties due to suspected toxic gas leakage

The health minister assured that things are under control now.

Zhangxin Zheng | June 21, 01:20 am

Events

Music Day Out 2019

30 June 2019, 1630h-1930h

Singapore Botanic Gardens, Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage

Upsurge

A total of 15 students in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia suffered from breathing difficulties on June 20 due to air pollution, according to various Malaysia reports.

Five hospitalised

According to The Star, students aged between seven and 12 from two schools had breathing difficulties and were vomiting.

A hazardous material team responded to a distress call at around 3.40pm.

Five students were admitted into Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in Johor Bahru.

Fortunately, affected students were reported to be in a stable condition now.

Exposure to toxic fumes

CNA reported that Malaysia’s health minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad, assured that “everything is under control”.

Investigations are ongoing, but the physical ailments suffered was suspected to be caused by toxic gas leakage, according to the Malay Mail.

From the symptoms, Dzulkefly suggested that this incident might be similar to the chemical waste pollution at Sungei Kim Kim that happened earlier in March.

The incident in March resulted in more than 4,000 people falling ill and the closure of 111 schools.

All 111 schools in Pasir Gudang, Johor to shut down because of toxic fumes

Will this affect Singaporeans?

This latest toxic fumes news might attract the attention of Singaporeans living in the north and northeast who occasionally experience burning smells from Pasir Gudang, which is merely two to three kilometres away.

We’ve reached out to the National Environment Agency for comments on this incident.

Weird burning smell in northeast S’pore? Yup, it’s a fire at Johor landfill.

Residents in Yishun & Punggol complain of urine-like smell, likely from Johor

Top photo from Google Maps screenshot

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Singapore Airlines loses best airline in the world title to Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is a strong competitor.

June 21, 12:58 am

M'sian, who claimed he had gay sex with M'sian minister, sacked

He had failed to show up to work since the publication of his confession video.

June 20, 11:52 pm

Girl, 14, requires 9 stitches on face after playing at Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park

Rough and tumble world of games.

June 20, 10:06 pm

Japanese villagers grow rice into gigantic murals in paddy fields

Seven types of differently-coloured rice are used to create the artworks.

June 20, 07:46 pm

Chubby Pokemon & Sailormoon pins available online with international shipping

Super adorable.

June 20, 07:14 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close