15 students in Pasir Gudang, M’sia suffer breathing difficulties due to suspected toxic gas leakage

A total of 15 students in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia suffered from breathing difficulties on June 20 due to air pollution, according to various Malaysia reports.

Five hospitalised

According to The Star, students aged between seven and 12 from two schools had breathing difficulties and were vomiting.

A hazardous material team responded to a distress call at around 3.40pm.

Five students were admitted into Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in Johor Bahru.

Fortunately, affected students were reported to be in a stable condition now.

Exposure to toxic fumes

CNA reported that Malaysia’s health minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad, assured that “everything is under control”.

Investigations are ongoing, but the physical ailments suffered was suspected to be caused by toxic gas leakage, according to the Malay Mail.

From the symptoms, Dzulkefly suggested that this incident might be similar to the chemical waste pollution at Sungei Kim Kim that happened earlier in March.

The incident in March resulted in more than 4,000 people falling ill and the closure of 111 schools.

Will this affect Singaporeans?

This latest toxic fumes news might attract the attention of Singaporeans living in the north and northeast who occasionally experience burning smells from Pasir Gudang, which is merely two to three kilometres away.

We’ve reached out to the National Environment Agency for comments on this incident.

Top photo from Google Maps screenshot