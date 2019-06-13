13-year-old boy’s alleged bomb threat on Scoot flight resulted in 2 RSAF F-15s being deployed
The threat was taken seriously despite being revealed to be a hoax.
A Scoot flight from Cebu, The Philippines, was escorted by two F-15s in response to a bomb threat allegedly made by a 13-year-old male passenger.
According to CNA and TODAY, the incident occured onboard flight TR385, on June 2.
Threat taken seriously
In a Facebook post, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen stated that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) took every threat seriously, despite investigations revealing the threat to be a false alarm.
Separately, a spokesperson for Scoot confirmed that the threat was a hoax, and that the flight had arrived safely at Changi Airport, at 4.49pm, CNA highlighted.
On the status of the passengers and crew, the spokesperson stated:
“All 144 passengers and six crew disembarked normally, and were subjected to arrival security checks.”
13-year-old assisting with police investigations
The police have since confirmed that a report has been made over a security threat onboard flight TR385, CNA further reported.
Both Scoot and the 13-year-old are assisting with police investigations.
