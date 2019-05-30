fbpx

Here are photos of Yusof Ishak on 1963 Mecca pilgrimage that are not just in purple, green, red or blue

Over 50 years old.

Sulaiman Daud | May 27, 06:36 pm

We all carry pictures of him in our wallets every day.

But here’s the first president of Singapore, Yusof Ishak, like you’ve never seen him before.

Photographs from a President

The Malay Heritage Centre has an exhibition called Undangan ke Baitullah, or “Invitation to the House of God/ Holy Land”, which will run until June 23.

On May 27, its Facebook page shared a special collection of photographs from the Yang Di-Pertuan Negara himself, courtesy of the National Archives of Singapore.

They were taken during a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1963, where both he and his wife Puan Noor Aishah were guests of the kingdom.

The couple performed the Hajj pilgrimage during the visit.

Pic from Malay Heritage Centre’s Facebook page.
Pic from Malay Heritage Centre’s Facebook page.

There are even some shots of the Kaaba and the pilgrims in Mecca, as they appeared more than 50 years ago.

Pic from Malay Heritage Centre’s Facebook page.
Pic from Malay Heritage Centre’s Facebook page.

Yusof was president of Singapore from Aug. 9, 1965 till Nov. 23, 1970.

He served for three terms, before he died of heart failure while holding office.

He is survived by his wife, Puan Noor Aishah, the first First Lady of Singapore, and three children.

You can find out more about the Hajj and see other interesting photos at the Malay Heritage Centre located at 85 Sultan Gate.

You can also see the Facebook post below:

Top image from Malay Heritage Centre’s Facebook page.

