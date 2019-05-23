fbpx

Back
﻿

White Rabbit shower cream, body lotion & more available on Tmall

Wha rabbit.

Melanie Lim | May 23, 04:43 pm

Events

Upsurge

Can’t get enough of White Rabbit candy?

Now you have a chance to smell like your favourite childhood sweet.

Chinese company “Scent Library” has come up with an exclusive range of White Rabbit candy beauty products which can be purchased on Tmall:

Image via Tmall

These beauty products claim to smell like sugared jasmine petals and Madagascan vanilla, which are what White Rabbit candy sweets apparently taste like:

Image via Tmall

Amongst their offerings are White Rabbit candy fragrances (S$29 – S$57), White Rabbit candy hand cream (S$6), White Rabbit candy car fragrance clips (S$21.20), Rabbit candy shower cream (S$13), White Rabbit candy body lotion (S$15) and White Rabbit candy bags (S$37 – S$122):

Image via Tmall
Image via Tmall
Image via Tmall
Image via Tmall
Image via Tmall

Sweet. Here are more photos of the real life products:

Top image courtesy of Tmall 

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man seen on video whose friend had his back charged by S'pore police for molesting woman

The video showed his friend filming the police.

May 23, 03:39 pm

Open-concept, multi-faceted Toppen Shopping Centre opening in JB by end 2019

Another JB mall to visit.

May 23, 03:36 pm

Ondeh-ondeh flavoured Potong ice cream now available in S'pore

Ondeh ball.

May 23, 03:22 pm

Mahathir congratulates Jokowi on Indonesia presidential election victory

BFFs?

May 23, 03:07 pm

24 elevated treehouses designed like seed pods to be part of new Mandai resort

Opening in 2023.

May 23, 02:51 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close