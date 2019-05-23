White Rabbit shower cream, body lotion & more available on Tmall

Can’t get enough of White Rabbit candy?

Now you have a chance to smell like your favourite childhood sweet.

Chinese company “Scent Library” has come up with an exclusive range of White Rabbit candy beauty products which can be purchased on Tmall:

These beauty products claim to smell like sugared jasmine petals and Madagascan vanilla, which are what White Rabbit candy sweets apparently taste like:

Amongst their offerings are White Rabbit candy fragrances (S$29 – S$57), White Rabbit candy hand cream (S$6), White Rabbit candy car fragrance clips (S$21.20), Rabbit candy shower cream (S$13), White Rabbit candy body lotion (S$15) and White Rabbit candy bags (S$37 – S$122):

Sweet. Here are more photos of the real life products:

Top image courtesy of Tmall