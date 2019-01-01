fbpx

Back
﻿

UK to ban plastic straws, stirrers & cotton buds from April 2020

And the rest of European Union member states by 2021.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 22, 09:45 pm

Events

Upsurge

Indiscriminate use and disposal of single-use plastic products result in serious environmental pollution and are hazardous to wildlife.

Famous bull on Hong Kong’s Lantau Island dies, post-mortem finds 2 bins’ worth of plastic bags

UK ban on single-use plastic items in April 2020

According to The Guardian, the United Kingdom (UK) will be banning single-use plastic items from next year onwards.

In the UK,  almost five billion of plastic straws, 300 million plastic stirrers and two billion cotton buds with plastic stems are used every year. 

A total ban will be applied to single-use plastic drink stirrers with no exceptions.

The sale of plastic straws and cotton buds will be limited to registered pharmacies only. This means you will not be able to buy them at major supermarkets.

Restaurants, pubs and catering companies will not be allowed to display or hand out plastic straws anymore.

However, exceptions are made for people with a disability or a medical condition.

People are encouraged to seek alternatives such as paper or biodegradable options.

Public support

A public consultation shows that majority of the British is supportive of this move.

80 percent supports banning the sale and distribution of plastic straws while 90 percent supports the ban of plastic stirrers.

The move came in light of the environmental problems caused by plastic waste which gets washed into the waterways in the UK and becomes a risk to wildlife too.

For example, an average of 17 cotton buds is found at every 100m of beach in the UK, according to the Marine Conservation Society.

Earlier in March, the European Parliament also voted to ban single-use plastic by 2021 in all EU member states.

European Union just voted to ban single-use plastic plates, straws & cotton buds by 2021

Besides plastics, food waste also has a much far-fetching impact than you think too.

Food waste worsens climate change more than plastics: Zero Waste Scotland report

Top photo from Bilderjet and Emilian Robert Vicol via Pixabay

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

New S’pore app allows renting of camera equipment & game consoles for cheap

The feeling of having one for a fraction of the price.

May 22, 07:44 pm

My mum teaches me how to chope seats & I teach her how to chope deals

Part of my skillsfuture programme for her.

May 22, 06:50 pm

My hair started turning grey when I was 11. It was a traumatic childhood.

My parents had the same condition.

May 22, 06:00 pm

6 killed, 200 injured, police vehicles set ablaze in Jakarta post-election riots

Nearly 60 people have been arrested so far.

May 22, 05:49 pm

Funan mall will have indoor cycling path so people on bicycles can ride through like 'Wooo'

Get out of the way.

May 22, 05:27 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close