US professor tweets ‘objectively correct’ ranking of Southeast Asian cuisines, M’sia & S’pore tied

Food (and water) has always been a sensitive topic between Singapore and Malaysia (perhaps even the whole of Southeast Asia):

And Tom Pepinsky isn’t here to make it better.

On May 5, the US-based professor (who has a “special interest” in Southeast Asia) tweeted a list of Southeast Asian cuisines.

Ranked.

Southeast Asian national cuisines, ranked*** 1. Vietnamese

2. Lao

3. Singaporean/Malaysian

4. Thai

5. Burmese

6. Indonesian

7. Cambodian

8. Timorese

9. Philippine — Tom Pepinsky (@TomPepinsky) May 4, 2019

Vietnamese and Lao cuisine topped the list, followed by Singapore and Malaysia at a tie.

He then follows up with a disclaimer:

*** list is objectively correct, but ignores regional and ethnic sub-cuisines — Tom Pepinsky (@TomPepinsky) May 4, 2019

Displeasure all around

Needless to say, it did not go down well.

For one, people are questioning Pepinsky’s credibility in ranking SEA cuisines:

What makes you think you're credible to "objectively" rank cuisine? It's a shame for someone who works in the academe to be so insensitive. May I remind you, Sir, taste is always subjective. — Mark Enzo (@imNeumark) May 5, 2019

Hmmm… A white person judging which SE Asian cuisine is the “best”? Great. I guess it’s true that History repeats itself. 😒 — Aiji #WeLoveYouSana #NoSanaNoLife (@ag_umemori) May 5, 2019

Someone even brought Pepinsky’s hairline into it:

when i tell you that you have no right to call this list objectively correct or to rank our food at all when you call filipino food "philippine" & are the whitest man with the worst hairline, i mean it. why do colonizers act so entitled and correct abt everything LMAO — 민준 (@TENTAZACK) May 6, 2019

Snarky comments were thrown at Pepinsky in general:

when your cuisine is just burgers and fries😜 — xiuminified (@xiuminifiedd) May 6, 2019

Aw cmon, Vietnam does not deserve to be punished like that — Jason Ten (@JasonThinh) May 6, 2019

Another user even told him about the “rivalry” between Singapore and Malaysia:

Agree! And putting Malaysian/Singaporean food together will rile up both sides — Krista Goon (@krista_redbox) May 5, 2019

Taste cannot be “objective”

Others pointed out that one man’s taste cannot be “objective”:

This literally cannot be objective. Stop. — Ariel (@catrachitochiki) May 6, 2019

One user was rather polite, and simply asked for changes to be made:

Sir I respect you as a scholar but this list is incorrect. Move SG down, bump Philippines up. Thank you. — Andrew Johnson (@manusyadrew) May 4, 2019

And one user just summed up Pepinsky’s entire tweet:

Wow you just decided to make enemies of the whole of ASEAN — Yathavan (@Yath_C) May 5, 2019

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Top image via Tom Pepinsky