US professor tweets ‘objectively correct’ ranking of Southeast Asian cuisines, M’sia & S’pore tied

Oh no.

Mandy How | May 7, 01:42 pm

Food (and water) has always been a sensitive topic between Singapore and Malaysia (perhaps even the whole of Southeast Asia):

M’sians salty after being left out from Netflix’s Asian street food show

M’sians angry S’pore nominating hawker culture for Unesco listing

M’sian comedian pokes fun at Nasi Lemak in S’pore, S’poreans laugh along

And Tom Pepinsky isn’t here to make it better.

On May 5, the US-based professor (who has a “special interest” in Southeast Asia) tweeted a list of Southeast Asian cuisines.

Ranked.

Vietnamese and Lao cuisine topped the list, followed by Singapore and Malaysia at a tie.

He then follows up with a disclaimer:

Displeasure all around

Needless to say, it did not go down well.

For one, people are questioning Pepinsky’s credibility in ranking SEA cuisines:

Someone even brought Pepinsky’s hairline into it:

Snarky comments were thrown at Pepinsky in general:

Another user even told him about the “rivalry” between Singapore and Malaysia:

Taste cannot be “objective”

Others pointed out that one man’s taste cannot be “objective”:

One user was rather polite, and simply asked for changes to be made:

And one user just summed up Pepinsky’s entire tweet:

¯\_()_/¯

Top image via Tom Pepinsky

