US professor tweets ‘objectively correct’ ranking of Southeast Asian cuisines, M’sia & S’pore tied
Oh no.
Food (and water) has always been a sensitive topic between Singapore and Malaysia (perhaps even the whole of Southeast Asia):
And Tom Pepinsky isn’t here to make it better.
On May 5, the US-based professor (who has a “special interest” in Southeast Asia) tweeted a list of Southeast Asian cuisines.
Ranked.
Southeast Asian national cuisines, ranked***
1. Vietnamese
2. Lao
3. Singaporean/Malaysian
4. Thai
5. Burmese
6. Indonesian
7. Cambodian
8. Timorese
9. Philippine
— Tom Pepinsky (@TomPepinsky) May 4, 2019
Vietnamese and Lao cuisine topped the list, followed by Singapore and Malaysia at a tie.
He then follows up with a disclaimer:
*** list is objectively correct, but ignores regional and ethnic sub-cuisines
— Tom Pepinsky (@TomPepinsky) May 4, 2019
Displeasure all around
Needless to say, it did not go down well.
For one, people are questioning Pepinsky’s credibility in ranking SEA cuisines:
What makes you think you're credible to "objectively" rank cuisine? It's a shame for someone who works in the academe to be so insensitive. May I remind you, Sir, taste is always subjective.
— Mark Enzo (@imNeumark) May 5, 2019
Hmmm… A white person judging which SE Asian cuisine is the “best”? Great. I guess it’s true that History repeats itself. 😒
— Aiji #WeLoveYouSana #NoSanaNoLife (@ag_umemori) May 5, 2019
Someone even brought Pepinsky’s hairline into it:
when i tell you that you have no right to call this list objectively correct or to rank our food at all when you call filipino food "philippine" & are the whitest man with the worst hairline, i mean it. why do colonizers act so entitled and correct abt everything LMAO
— 민준 (@TENTAZACK) May 6, 2019
Snarky comments were thrown at Pepinsky in general:
when your cuisine is just burgers and fries😜
— xiuminified (@xiuminifiedd) May 6, 2019
Aw cmon, Vietnam does not deserve to be punished like that
— Jason Ten (@JasonThinh) May 6, 2019
Another user even told him about the “rivalry” between Singapore and Malaysia:
Agree! And putting Malaysian/Singaporean food together will rile up both sides
— Krista Goon (@krista_redbox) May 5, 2019
Taste cannot be “objective”
Others pointed out that one man’s taste cannot be “objective”:
Objectively… correct… opinions…
— sarah–Link–patatas 🥔 (@lakwatsarah) May 5, 2019
This literally cannot be objective. Stop.
— Ariel (@catrachitochiki) May 6, 2019
One user was rather polite, and simply asked for changes to be made:
Sir I respect you as a scholar but this list is incorrect. Move SG down, bump Philippines up. Thank you.
— Andrew Johnson (@manusyadrew) May 4, 2019
And one user just summed up Pepinsky’s entire tweet:
Wow you just decided to make enemies of the whole of ASEAN
— Yathavan (@Yath_C) May 5, 2019
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
