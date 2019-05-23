fbpx

Back
﻿

Trump says trade deal with China could include ‘very dangerous’ Huawei, which contradicts Pompeo

He directly contradicted his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Andrew Koay | May 24, 06:37 pm

Events

Upsurge

Despite calling the Chinese company “very dangerous”, United States president Donald Trump has said that Huawei could be part of a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Good possibility

According to AFP, Trump told reporters on Thursday, May 23 that there was “good possibility” a deal between the two countries would be struck and that “it’s possible that Huawei would be included in a trade deal”.

In the midst of an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China, Trump had previously targeted Huawei by putting it on a trade blacklist.

“You look at what they’ve done from a security standpoint, a military standpoint. Very dangerous,” he said.

Trumps latest comments are the first time that he’s linked the Huawei blacklisting with the trade war.

Contradicting the Secretary of State

However, AFP reported that they also directly contradicted a statement that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had given hours earlier.

In an interview with CNBC, Pompeo was asked about his thoughts on Huawei possibly being a part of the larger trade war narrative.

He replied:

“Remember there’s two pieces to this: there’s the national security component and then there’s what President Trump has been driving at — to create a fair reciprocal balance trade relationship between the two countries.

I hope that we can keep those issues in their own place.”

When asked about Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei’s recent assertion that Huawei did not work with the Chinese government, Pompeo said:

“To say that they don’t work with the Chinese government is a false statement. They are required to, by Chinese law to do that. Huawei’s CEO, on that at least, isn’t telling the American people the truth, nor the world.”

Top image from Donald Trump Facebook and Huawei Facebook

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'poreans angered by 'irresponsible' mum who allegedly brought kids with HFMD to playground

It is a contagious disease.

May 24, 06:18 pm

Bangladeshi construction worker's diary shares hardships of coming to S'pore, earning S$18 a day

Heartfelt.

May 24, 06:03 pm

Theresa May resigns as PM, explained

She had campaigned for the Remain camp -- then she couldn't deliver on Brexit.

May 24, 06:02 pm

Photo of elderly man lovingly looking at date in McDonald's goes viral, gives couples hope

Awwwww.

May 24, 05:57 pm

LTA: Man & woman repeatedly tapping in & out of MRT gantry part of SimplyGo trial for NETS

Nope, not zombie virus.

May 24, 05:06 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close