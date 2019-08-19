fbpx

Comedian Trevor Noah to perform in S’pore on Aug. 19, 2019

Ticket prices start from S$98.

Andrew Koay | May 21, 04:17 pm

South African comedian Trevor Noah will be bringing his stand-up comedy routine to Singapore.

The host of The Daily Show — a satirical news programme — will be performing in Singapore on August 19, 2019.

The show will be part of his Loud And Clear Tour and will be taking place at The Star Theatre.

History of stand-up

Noah is perhaps best known for his television role as the host of The Daily Show, a comedic late-night talk show that looks at news events from a satirical angle.

The show was nominated at the 2018 Emmy’s in the outstanding variety talk series category.

However, prior to his television fame, Noah actually had a long history as a comedian, having first toured a one-man show in 2009.

His second stand-up show, The Racist, enjoyed a sold-out run at the 2012 Edinburgh Fringe.

A review by The Guardian called the show — that dealt with issues such as racial identity — an “impressive fringe debut from a classy young comic”.

Purchasing tickets

Ticket prices for his Singapore show range from S$98 to S$198, excluding the booking fee.

They go on sale to the general public at sistic.com from 10am this Friday, May 25.

