Comedian Trevor Noah adds 2nd show in S’pore on Aug 19, 2019

Due to overwhelming demand.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 30, 04:25 pm

South African comedian Trevor Noah will be bringing his stand-up comedy routine to Singapore on August 19, 2019.

Additional stand-up show

Due to overwhelming demand, the host of The Daily Show has added a second show on the same day at 9:30pm.

The first show will take place at 7pm.

The two shows in Singapore are part of his Loud And Clear Tour and will be taking place at The Star Theatre.

Tickets are selling from S$98 to S$198, and sales started on May 30, 2019, at 10 am.

Top photo collage from LAMC Productions and Trevor Noah’s Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

