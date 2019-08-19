Comedian Trevor Noah adds 2nd show in S’pore on Aug 19, 2019

South African comedian Trevor Noah will be bringing his stand-up comedy routine to Singapore on August 19, 2019.

Additional stand-up show

Due to overwhelming demand, the host of The Daily Show has added a second show on the same day at 9:30pm.

The first show will take place at 7pm.

The two shows in Singapore are part of his Loud And Clear Tour and will be taking place at The Star Theatre.

Tickets are selling from S$98 to S$198, and sales started on May 30, 2019, at 10 am.

Top photo collage from LAMC Productions and Trevor Noah’s Facebook