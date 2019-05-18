Actor Tosh Zhang decides to step down as Pink Dot 2019 ambassador after homophobic tweets dug up

Local actor Tosh Zhang announced on May 18 his decision to step down as an ambassador for Pink Dot 2019 — three days after the ambassadorship was announced.

Advertisement

This came after Zhang received flak for old homophobic tweets he tweeted between 2010 and 2013.

The announcement was made via a two-minute Instagram video, which featured Zhang addressing his followers.

The post was titled, “I will continue to stand and speak up for true equality and positive change”.

In case you cannot see it:

Advertisement

His caption reads:

“I will continue to stand and speak up for true equality and positive change Thank you to everyone who stuck by me and sent me words of encouragement. I’m sorry and I love y’all.”

What he said in the video

Zhang started off by saying that it’s been a “really rough few days” for him, and after “thinking it through thoroughly”, he has decided to step down as an ambassador for Pink Dot 2019.

The reason, he explained, is because he doesn’t want to be a “distraction” to the event, with the attention and limelight focused on him.

Instead, the day should be about celebrating love and the LGBTQ community, as well as pushing for change and equality in Singapore, Zhang said.

Zhang also said that he knows in his heart that he is no longer the same person as before, and that people who know and follow him would know that he has been standing up for LGBTQ rights in the past few years.

At this part, Zhang appeared to be on the verge of crying, and had some difficulty getting the words out.

Advertisement

He then apologised for the people he has hurt with his old tweets, and emphasised that he is not that person anymore.

Zhang shed tears at this point, which he wiped away.

With a lowered head, he sniffled and said:

“I hope you guys will judge me for the man that I grew to be, and not the boy that I used to be.”

He ends the video by thanking everyone who has stuck by him in these difficult times.

Update on May 18, 8:01pm: Zhang has uploaded another post on Instagram, announcing that he is going to take a rest from social media as the amount of hate he has been getting is “overwhelming”:

Top image via Tosh Zhang’s Instagram