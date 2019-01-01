Open-concept, multi-faceted Toppen Shopping Centre opening in JB by end 2019

Toppen mall, the next shopping destination set in Tebrau City, Johor Bahru (JB), will be opening by end 2019.

Visitors can expect four levels of shops and a rooftop space, encompassing retail, dining, leisure, and entertainment options.

Although its retail space is reported at 1.1 million sq ft, note that the number includes the existing IKEA Tebrau and AEON Tebrau.

What’s inside

For retail and entertainment, brands like Harvey Norman, B.I.G supermarket, and TGV cinemas are already among the list of tenants.

For F&B, Starbucks, Kyochon Chicken, and Absolute Thai are currently confirmed too.

There will be about 300 tenants in total.

On the rooftop space, there’ll be a community garden, play areas, sporting facilities, alfresco dining options, and more.

The cinema can also be found here.

Toppen Shopping Centre will be a 25 to 30-minute drive away from City Square in JB.

For updates, you can follow their Facebook page here.

Address:

Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

