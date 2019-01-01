fbpx

Open-concept, multi-faceted Toppen Shopping Centre opening in JB by end 2019

Another JB mall to visit.

Mandy How | May 23, 03:36 pm

Events

Upsurge

Toppen mall, the next shopping destination set in Tebrau City, Johor Bahru (JB), will be opening by end 2019.

Photo via GreenA Consultants
Photo via Property360online

Visitors can expect four levels of shops and a rooftop space, encompassing retail, dining, leisure, and entertainment options.

Although its retail space is reported at 1.1 million sq ft, note that the number includes the existing IKEA Tebrau and AEON Tebrau.

Photo via GreenA Consultants
Photo via GreenA Consultants

What’s inside

For retail and entertainment, brands like Harvey Norman, B.I.G supermarket, and TGV cinemas are already among the list of tenants.

For F&B, Starbucks, Kyochon Chicken, and Absolute Thai are currently confirmed too.

There will be about 300 tenants in total.

Photo via GreenA Consultants
Photo via Property360online

On the rooftop space, there’ll be a community garden, play areas, sporting facilities, alfresco dining options, and more.

The cinema can also be found here.

Photo via GreenA Consultants
Photo via Property360online

Toppen Shopping Centre will be a 25 to 30-minute drive away from City Square in JB.

For updates, you can follow their Facebook page here.

Address:
Taman Desa Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Top image via Property360online

 

S’pore Angst

