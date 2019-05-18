First look at The Alley Luxe cafe’s menu, opening at Cineleisure May 18, 2019

With over 300 outlets worldwide, Taiwanese bubble tea chain The Alley is probably no stranger to bubble tea lovers in Singapore.

After all, their first outlet at Jewel Changi saw long queues since its opening.

Following that, The Alley’s second outlet will open in Cineleisure on May 18, 2019.

Known as The Alley Luxe, the cafe and lifestyle concept will sell beverages as well as a selection of European baked croissants, cruffins and kouign-amann.

There is even a baking station in the cafe, where you will be able to get a firsthand look at how the pastry chefs make their signature pastries.

The Alley Luxe will offer three series of drinks: the Brown Sugar Deerioca Series, the Lulu Fresh Fruit Series and the Aurora Series.

Prices range from S$5.80 for a Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea (third from left) to S$8.80 for their Northern Lights (extreme right):

Here’s their full drinks menu:

Among all the drinks we tried, our favourites were the Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk (S$5.30) and Snow Strawberry Lulu (S$6.30).

The handmade Deerioca tapioca pearls and sugar cane syrup were both chewy and sweet, while the Snow Strawberry Lulu had a refreshing aftertaste.

We also enjoyed the savoury Gourmet Sausage and Cheese Croissant as well as the Lemon Curd Cruffin, which set themselves apart from the other sweet pastries.

Address: 8 Grange Road, #02-06A/B, Cineleisure Orchard, Singapore 819666

Opening Hours: 12pm-10pm, daily

Top image by Melanie Lim