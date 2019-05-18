fbpx

Back
﻿

First look at The Alley Luxe cafe’s menu, opening at Cineleisure May 18, 2019

Another bubble tea place to check out.

Melanie Lim | May 13, 05:53 pm

Events

Upsurge

With over 300 outlets worldwide, Taiwanese bubble tea chain The Alley is probably no stranger to bubble tea lovers in Singapore.

After all, their first outlet at Jewel Changi saw long queues since its opening.

Following that, The Alley’s second outlet will open in Cineleisure on May 18, 2019.

Taiwanese bubble tea chain The Alley opening cafe in Cineleisure in mid-April 2019

Known as The Alley Luxe, the cafe and lifestyle concept will sell beverages as well as a selection of European baked croissants, cruffins and kouign-amann.

Image via Melanie Lim
Image via Melanie Lim

There is even a baking station in the cafe, where you will be able to get a firsthand look at how the pastry chefs make their signature pastries.

The Alley Luxe will offer three series of drinks: the Brown Sugar Deerioca Series, the Lulu Fresh Fruit Series and the Aurora Series.

Prices range from S$5.80 for a Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea (third from left) to S$8.80 for their Northern Lights (extreme right):

Image via Melanie Lim

Here’s their full drinks menu:

Image via Melanie Lim

Among all the drinks we tried, our favourites were the Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk (S$5.30) and Snow Strawberry Lulu (S$6.30).

Image via Melanie Lim

The handmade Deerioca tapioca pearls and sugar cane syrup were both chewy and sweet, while the Snow Strawberry Lulu had a refreshing aftertaste.

We also enjoyed the savoury Gourmet Sausage and Cheese Croissant as well as the Lemon Curd Cruffin, which set themselves apart from the other sweet pastries.

Image via Melanie Lim

Address8 Grange Road, #02-06A/B, Cineleisure Orchard, Singapore 819666

Opening Hours: 12pm-10pm, daily

Top image by Melanie Lim

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Ikhsan Fandi scores 1st goal for Norwegian club Raufoss with last-minute overhead kick winner

Like father, like son.

May 13, 05:12 pm

Free Rilakkuma microwaveable ceramic containers with purchase of Darlie toothpaste

Wow, nice.

May 13, 05:01 pm

Mahathir allegedly works from 8:30am to 6pm every day

Not bad for his age.

May 13, 03:45 pm

Kemono chicken delivers Japanese-style roast chicken islandwide, delivery is flat fee of $3

Delivery fee is $3 no matter where in Singapore you are.

May 13, 03:11 pm

Up to 50% off at Takashimaya's mega luggage fair till May 26, 2019

Takashimayay.

May 13, 02:22 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close