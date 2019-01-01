fbpx

Survey finds nearly half of S’poreans less likely to hire someone with tattoo

Two out of five think negatively about those with tattoos.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 29, 08:56 pm

Going by the latest research by market research agency YouGov, tattoos are still a quibbling point for most Singaporeans when it comes to hiring someone.

47% think twice about hiring someone with a visible tattoo

Here are the findings.

Image by YouGov

After surveying 1,075 Singaporeans, the research findings showed that 47 percent will be less likely to hire someone with a visible tattoo.

Of which, 37 percent are “somewhat less likely” to do so and 10 percent will be “a lot less likely” to hire one with a visible tattoo.

48 percent of the people surveyed shared that having tattoos will not affect their hiring decisions.

Five percent stated they would be “a lot more likely” or “somewhat more likely” to hire someone with a visible tattoo.

Two in five, mostly those above 55, have a negative impression of those with tattoos.

Over half are neutral towards those with tattoos.

Still conservative

Although around 50 percent of the people surveyed feel tattoos should not affect one’s employability, visible tattoos do affect the chances of getting a job.

58 percent of the people surveyed think tattoos should be covered at work.

70 percent also find certain professions might not be fit for those with tattoos.

87 percent of them will not hire someone with face tattoos, the next least employable tattoo placements are the neck (73 percent), hand (61 percent) and arm (59 percent).

Overall, Singaporeans still take a rather conservative view of having tattoos.

Previously, Mothership.sg has done a three-part video series to understand more about the tattoo industry. You can watch the first episode here:

Top photo by fxxu via Pixabay

