Students in viral fights held “no animosity” towards each other, have been counselled by school

You might have seen the two viral videos of some Tampines Secondary School students fighting in the toilet.

Here they are.

The fights happened on May 3, 2019.

Responding to queries from Mothership, a spokesperson from Tampines Secondary School expounded on what happened to the boys post-viral fight.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

“The students involved in the incident were not injured.”

A reason for that, as noted by many who viewed the fights, could be the nature of the fights themselves.

Sparring session arranged for fun

Unlike other cases of a group of students picking on another more vulnerable student, this appeared to be an organised fighting match of sorts, with two of the students even giving each other a hug after the fight.

“We have investigated and found that there was no animosity between the students and it was a sparring session arranged for fun.”

In an admirable move, the school also laid out how they would help the students understand the seriousness of the incident.

“Nonetheless, we view this incident seriously and have counselled the students, who have expressed remorse for their actions. We are also working closely with the parents of these students to ensure that all students involved learn from the incident and take responsibility for their actions.”

Good way of handling it.

