Taekwondo guys & gym staff get into fierce brawl at mall, taekwondo guys mysteriously fall over after fight

Fierce...for a while.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 4, 09:49 pm

If you’ve watched enough martial arts movies, you will probably find fighting for honour, with some form of signboard from their respective dojo or schools often being put on the line.

This incident is somewhat like that, but without most of the aforementioned qualities.

The all-out-brawl took place in a mall in Jiangsu, which is one of the most densely populated provinces in China.

According to South China Morning Post, some taekwondo students were apparently giving a demonstration in the mall, their loud noise rubbed some the wrong way.

That was when some gym staff members came over to confront them.

Words were exchanged, and a brawl began.

Here is a distant shot of the incident.

Here is a close-up of the ongoing fight.

If you notice, the fight is quite even-matched, while the gym staff does seem to have the advantage in terms of height and reach, the sheer number of taekwondo practitioners appear to even the odds.

Which is why, it’s rather odd that the next clip of the fight shows the various taekwondo guys writhing in agony.

There is of course something missing in between the complete and utter defeat, and the even matchup in the second video.

Here is the missing link, thanks to footage dug up by YouTube channel Fight Commentary Breakdowns.

Some have speculated that this was because the police had been called onto the scene.

Yikes.

Image from YouTube

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

