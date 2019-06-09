fbpx

Back
﻿

Superga sneakers on sale at Westgate for S$29 – S$125 off retail prices from June 1-2, 2019

Yay.

Mandy How | May 31, 04:01 pm

Events

69 Brazilian Day

09 June 2019, --

All Japan IPL outlets

Upsurge

If you’re looking to get a new pair of shoes, Superga will be selling their sneakers at significant discounts from June 1-2, 2019, at Westgate.

Image via Superga

Both adult and junior models will be on sale.

Here are some of the products:

Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga
Image via Superga

And here are their prices for different lines of shoes, with the least expensive pair for adults going at S$45:

Seasonal:
Superga Superlight – Retail price S$99.90/ Sale price S$70
Superga 2750 Felt – Retail price S$119.90/ Sale price S$45
Superga 2750 Yarn – Retail Price S$109.90/ Sale price S$60

Collaboration:
Superga x Alexa Chung – Retail price S$139.90/ Sale price S$70
Superga x High Snobiety – Retail price S$179.90/ Sale price S$55
Superga x Lizzy – Retail price S$139.90/ Sale price S$55

Junior:
Superga Junior Strap Embossed – Retail price S$89.90/ Sale price S$30
Superga Junior Strap – Retail price S$49.90/ Sale price S$30

This, however, is not an exhaustive list.

Address:
3 Gateway Drive #02-41 Westgate, Singapore 608532

Opening Hours:
10am – 10pm daily

Top image via Superga

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Jay Chou concert tickets selling for S$6,000 a pair on Carousell

Oh no.

May 31, 03:29 pm

Man in China demands airport staff kneel & say sorry for flight delay

Yikes.

May 31, 03:15 pm

Taiwanese charcoal grilled toast & milk tea restaurant Fong Sheng Hao opening in S'pore soon

Yummers.

May 31, 02:49 pm

6 Chinese-style hotpot buffets & set meals in S'pore under S$20 per pax

May 31, 02:32 pm

North Korea reportedly executed top officials after failed Hanoi summit with the US

The officials were held responsible for the breakdown in talks.

May 31, 12:47 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close