Superga sneakers on sale at Westgate for S$29 – S$125 off retail prices from June 1-2, 2019
Yay.
Upsurge
Upsurge
If you’re looking to get a new pair of shoes, Superga will be selling their sneakers at significant discounts from June 1-2, 2019, at Westgate.
Both adult and junior models will be on sale.
Here are some of the products:
And here are their prices for different lines of shoes, with the least expensive pair for adults going at S$45:
Seasonal:
Superga Superlight – Retail price S$99.90/ Sale price S$70
Superga 2750 Felt – Retail price S$119.90/ Sale price S$45
Superga 2750 Yarn – Retail Price S$109.90/ Sale price S$60
Collaboration:
Superga x Alexa Chung – Retail price S$139.90/ Sale price S$70
Superga x High Snobiety – Retail price S$179.90/ Sale price S$55
Superga x Lizzy – Retail price S$139.90/ Sale price S$55
Junior:
Superga Junior Strap Embossed – Retail price S$89.90/ Sale price S$30
Superga Junior Strap – Retail price S$49.90/ Sale price S$30
This, however, is not an exhaustive list.
Address:
3 Gateway Drive #02-41 Westgate, Singapore 608532
Opening Hours:
10am – 10pm daily
Top image via Superga
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.