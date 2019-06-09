Superga sneakers on sale at Westgate for S$29 – S$125 off retail prices from June 1-2, 2019

If you’re looking to get a new pair of shoes, Superga will be selling their sneakers at significant discounts from June 1-2, 2019, at Westgate.

Both adult and junior models will be on sale.

Here are some of the products:

And here are their prices for different lines of shoes, with the least expensive pair for adults going at S$45:

Seasonal:

Superga Superlight – Retail price S$99.90/ Sale price S$70

Superga 2750 Felt – Retail price S$119.90/ Sale price S$45

Superga 2750 Yarn – Retail Price S$109.90/ Sale price S$60 Collaboration:

Superga x Alexa Chung – Retail price S$139.90/ Sale price S$70

Superga x High Snobiety – Retail price S$179.90/ Sale price S$55

Superga x Lizzy – Retail price S$139.90/ Sale price S$55 Junior:

Superga Junior Strap Embossed – Retail price S$89.90/ Sale price S$30

Superga Junior Strap – Retail price S$49.90/ Sale price S$30

This, however, is not an exhaustive list.

Address:

3 Gateway Drive #02-41 Westgate, Singapore 608532

Opening Hours:

10am – 10pm daily

Top image via Superga