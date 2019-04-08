fbpx

Back
﻿

Sultan of Johor willing to return land for free but wants JB-S’pore train project to go on

He understands the sufferings of the people.

Fasiha Nazren | May 4, 07:32 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

In January 2019, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan replied to a question in parliament that the Singapore-Johor Bahru Rapid Transit System (RTS) is “behind schedule”.

Khaw: Woodlands-JB train project is “behind schedule” because M’sia is not engaging with S’pore

The project was supposed to start this year and was scheduled to be completed by December 2024.

But the completion date is no longer on track.

A month ago (April 1), the Malaysian government asked for six more months to study how the cost of RTS can be reduced.

Fortunately, there may be light at the end of the tunnel.

On May 4, the Sultan of Johor released a statement regarding the RTS.

Sultan of Johor disappointed

According to the statement, the Sultan is disappointed to know of a news report relating the issue of the rising cost of the RTS project with a piece of land in Bukit Chagar which belongs to him.

However, it was mentioned that he wasn’t informed that the particular land would be involved in the project.

Letting go of land at no cost

As a result, the Sultan is willing to let go of the land at no cost.

There’s one condition though: the RTS project has to be continued immediately.

The statement noted that the Sultan “understands the sufferings of the people who travel into Singapore on a daily basis”.

Government willing to buy back land

In previous media reports, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has mentioned that the government will demand back for the land.

However, he also said that the government is willing to buy back the land from the Sultan if he had already paid for it.

Translation of Sultan’s statement

Here’s a translation of the statement:

“The Sultan is disappointed to know of a news report relating the issue of the rising cost of the RTS project with a piece of His Majesty’s land in Bukit Chagar.

To date, His Majesty was not informed that the land owned by His Majesty would be involved in the RTS project.

However, His Majesty has said that if his plot of land is truly involved in the RTS project, then he will hand over the land to the government at no cost.

On condition that the RTS project has to go on immediately as His Majesty understands the sufferings of the people who travel into Singapore on a daily basis.

As has always been stressed, the interests of the rakyat and government will always be His Majesty’s priority and each issue has to be discussed until a consensus has been reached.”

Top image from Mahathir Mohamad’s Facebookpage and Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Salted egg flavour fried chicken now available in KFC M'sia from S$5 for limited time

Finger-lickin' good.

May 4, 05:33 pm

NUS implements anti-pervert measures following Monica Baey hullabaloo

Security is being stepped up.

May 4, 05:11 pm

Hong Kongers bemoan city's housing problems, praise S'pore's public housing

They say Singaporeans are really fortunate.

May 4, 04:38 pm

I’m a poly grad. If I could turn back time, I’d go poly again.

All in.

May 4, 04:15 pm

Peelable banana ice cream available in 7-Eleven Taiwan for S$1.10

You can eat and play with your food.

May 4, 03:51 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close