Starker S’pore having daily promotions in Punggol, near Waterway Point till end of May 2019

If you live in the northeast and like to chill over some beers, here’s something for you.

Advertisement

Daily promotions till May 31

Starker Singapore’s Punggol outlet is running a different promotion on each day of the week till May 31, 2019.

However, do note that all prices are before GST and service charges.

Also, they are not valid on the eve of public holidays and public holidays.

Advertisement

On Monday, you can enjoy two half pints of beer at S$9.80:

On Tuesday, there is one-for-one-pint promotion with a minimum purchase of two sets:

Advertisement

The deal on Wednesday might be one of the best deals if you can be there earlier in the afternoon:

On Thursday, if your friends are already in the TGIF mood, you can get a bunch of them to buy 10 half pints for S$60:

And here’s the real TGIF deal:

On Saturday, if you spend more than S$100, you get a S$20 return voucher:

Advertisement

All-week promotions

There are also some promotions which are available every day, except on the eve of public holidays and public holidays as mentioned.

These promotions are not catered to just beer lovers.

Advertisement

Promotions running at all outlets

If you don’t live in the northeast, there are also some promotions that are available at all Starker outlets.

The two snacks available are Mala Waffle Fries and Har Cheong Gai.

Details

Location: Punggol Town Square, 85 Punggol Central

#01-01

S828726 (right beside Waterway Point)

Opening hours: 12pm to 12am, Monday – Thursday 12pm to 1am, Friday 10am to 1am, Saturday 10am to 12am, Sunday

Advertisement

Top photo collage from Starker Singapore (Punggol) Facebook