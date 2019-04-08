Starker S’pore having daily promotions in Punggol, near Waterway Point till end of May 2019
There are also some promotions that are available at all outlets.
If you live in the northeast and like to chill over some beers, here’s something for you.
Daily promotions till May 31
Starker Singapore’s Punggol outlet is running a different promotion on each day of the week till May 31, 2019.
However, do note that all prices are before GST and service charges.
Also, they are not valid on the eve of public holidays and public holidays.
On Monday, you can enjoy two half pints of beer at S$9.80:
On Tuesday, there is one-for-one-pint promotion with a minimum purchase of two sets:
The deal on Wednesday might be one of the best deals if you can be there earlier in the afternoon:
On Thursday, if your friends are already in the TGIF mood, you can get a bunch of them to buy 10 half pints for S$60:
And here’s the real TGIF deal:
On Saturday, if you spend more than S$100, you get a S$20 return voucher:
All-week promotions
There are also some promotions which are available every day, except on the eve of public holidays and public holidays as mentioned.
These promotions are not catered to just beer lovers.
Promotions running at all outlets
If you don’t live in the northeast, there are also some promotions that are available at all Starker outlets.
The two snacks available are Mala Waffle Fries and Har Cheong Gai.
Details
Location: Punggol Town Square, 85 Punggol Central
#01-01
S828726 (right beside Waterway Point)
Top photo collage from Starker Singapore (Punggol) Facebook
