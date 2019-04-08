fbpx

Starker S’pore having daily promotions in Punggol, near Waterway Point till end of May 2019

There are also some promotions that are available at all outlets.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 7, 05:12 pm

If you live in the northeast and like to chill over some beers, here’s something for you.

Daily promotions till May 31

Starker Singapore’s Punggol outlet is running a different promotion on each day of the week till May 31, 2019.

However, do note that all prices are before GST and service charges.

Also, they are not valid on the eve of public holidays and public holidays.

On Monday, you can enjoy two half pints of beer at S$9.80:

Photo from Facebook / Starker Singapore

On Tuesday, there is one-for-one-pint promotion with a minimum purchase of two sets:

Photo from Facebook / Starker Singapore

The deal on Wednesday might be one of the best deals if you can be there earlier in the afternoon:

Photo from Facebook / Starker Singapore

On Thursday, if your friends are already in the TGIF mood, you can get a bunch of them to buy 10 half pints for S$60:

Photo from Facebook / Starker Singapore

And here’s the real TGIF deal:

Photo from Facebook / Starker Singapore

On Saturday, if you spend more than S$100, you get a S$20 return voucher:

Photo from Facebook / Starker Singapore

All-week promotions

There are also some promotions which are available every day, except on the eve of public holidays and public holidays as mentioned.

These promotions are not catered to just beer lovers.

Photo from Facebook / Starker Singapore

Promotions running at all outlets

If you don’t live in the northeast, there are also some promotions that are available at all Starker outlets.

Photo from Facebook / Starker Singapore

The two snacks available are Mala Waffle Fries and Har Cheong Gai.

Photo from Facebook / Starker Singapore

Details

Location: Punggol Town Square, 85 Punggol Central

#01-01

S828726 (right beside Waterway Point)

Opening hours: 12pm to 12am, Monday – Thursday
12pm to 1am, Friday
10am to 1am, Saturday
10am to 12am, Sunday

Top photo collage from Starker Singapore (Punggol) Facebook

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

