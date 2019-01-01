Starbucks S’pore launches Watermelon Mousse Cake + Watermelon & Lychee Aloe Frappuccino

Starbucks Singapore has launched a series of fruity, tropical beverages and cakes.

Here’s a closer look.

Beverages

1. Watermelon & Lychee Aloe Frappuccino (S$8.20)

Watermelon juice blended with chia seeds, layered with a floral lychee whipped cream, and toppings of sweet lychee aloe.

2. Dark Caramel Coffee Sphere Frappuccino (S$8.20)

The Dark Caramel Coffee Sphere Frappuccino has coffee spheres releasing bursts of Brazilian coffee.

Other elements in the drink include milk, whipped cream, and caramel sauce, with the last deliberately drizzled down the side of the cup for aesthetics.

This beverage is a twist on the Caramel Frappuccino.

3. Yuzu Honey Jelly Yogurt Frappuccino (S$7.90)

A blend of yogurt and yuzu honey poured over a layer of yuzu jelly, topped with yuzu honey sauce.

Cakes

1. Watermelon Mousse Cake (S$6.90)

Sponge cake, watermelon mousse, and chocolate chip bits.

2. Rock Melon Cake (S$6.90)

Rock melon flavoured sponge and mousse with custard cream between.

3. Raspberry Mango Cake (S$6.90)

Raspberry sponge cake with layers of mango mascarpone buttercream and freeze-dried raspberry bits.

Top image via Starbucks Singapore