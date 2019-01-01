fbpx

Back
﻿

Starbucks S’pore launches Watermelon Mousse Cake + Watermelon & Lychee Aloe Frappuccino

All dat fruity flavours.

Mandy How | May 29, 07:09 pm

Events

Upsurge

Starbucks Singapore has launched a series of fruity, tropical beverages and cakes.

image via Starbucks Singapore

Here’s a closer look.

Beverages

1. Watermelon & Lychee Aloe Frappuccino (S$8.20)

image via Starbucks Singapore

Watermelon juice blended with chia seeds, layered with a floral lychee whipped cream, and toppings of sweet lychee aloe.

2. Dark Caramel Coffee Sphere Frappuccino (S$8.20)

image via Starbucks Singapore

The Dark Caramel Coffee Sphere Frappuccino has coffee spheres releasing bursts of Brazilian coffee.

Other elements in the drink include milk, whipped cream, and caramel sauce, with the last deliberately drizzled down the side of the cup for aesthetics.

This beverage is a twist on the Caramel Frappuccino.

3. Yuzu Honey Jelly Yogurt Frappuccino (S$7.90)

image via Starbucks Singapore

A blend of yogurt and yuzu honey poured over a layer of yuzu jelly, topped with yuzu honey sauce.

Cakes

1. Watermelon Mousse Cake (S$6.90)

image via Starbucks Singapore

Sponge cake, watermelon mousse, and chocolate chip bits.

2. Rock Melon Cake (S$6.90)

image via Starbucks Singapore

Rock melon flavoured sponge and mousse with custard cream between.

3. Raspberry Mango Cake (S$6.90)

image via Starbucks Singapore

Raspberry sponge cake with layers of mango mascarpone buttercream and freeze-dried raspberry bits.

Top image via Starbucks Singapore

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Japanese summer festival with reasonably-priced food & free film screenings happening at RWS, June 6-9

Free admission too.

May 29, 05:59 pm

Ang Mo Kio cafe specialises in chocolate desserts, including hot chocolate with chocolate shavings

Looks good.

May 29, 05:53 pm

18,000 S’pore CHIJ students & alumni attend 165th anniversary at National Stadium

Everyone held hands or put their arms around each other's shoulders. Aww.

May 29, 05:18 pm

M'sian woman goes missing in China during holiday with boyfriend

He returned to Malaysia without her.

May 29, 05:12 pm

French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle arrives at Changi Naval Base

Quite the pedigree.

May 29, 04:51 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close