Man in S’pore makes actual functioning Spider-Man web shooters, selling for S$139

Pew pew pew pew.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 1, 11:57 am

There have been a lot of Spider-Men over the years — Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield (ranked from best to worst).

One thing they have in common is their propensity to do a weird hand thing, pushing down on their wrist, and making webs shoot out.

Like such.

It is a strangely appealing thing to try as a child, or perhaps as a 40-year-old man.

Well one man, under the moniker Hero Tech, has come up with a really interesting alternative.

Does whatever a spider can

Here is his homemade web shooter, the Web 12 functional web shooter.

Image from HeroTech’s Etsy page

Here it is in action.

Take that, music stand.

Hero Tech also shows you how to make this most excellent contraption.

Neat.

If you aren’t the DIY type though, fret not, here’s an easier money-based solution to getting your very own Spider-Man web shooter.

You can place your order here. It offers free delivery in Singapore as well.

Do take note that this is a pre-order, and shipping for your web shooter will only commence in August 2019.

That being said, there apparently have been over 200 purchases, perhaps of his previously-listed web shooters.

Here are some of their reviews.

Promising.

Top images via Hero Tech

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

