Japanese family restaurant introduces solo dining capsules for those who dine alone & want privacy

Single diners unite!

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 25, 10:33 am

Have you ever requested a booth, only to have the waitress scoff at you for daring to ask that question with only yourself in tow?

Family restaurant, Gusto, in Japan might have experienced that specific customer one too many times.

Here’s their single-seater capsule for the lone diner.

Image from TartePeach
Image from Takeee814
Image from Sretrickp

And here are all the nifty little things that are available there to make life quite comfortable, and productive, for the diner.

Image from Takeee814

Basically a charging station and semi-partitions.

Being a family restaurant, the food choices there are quite filling and affordable as well.

According to SoraNews, these semi-private dining boxes are available in Gusto’s Tokyo branches.

Singapore restaurants take note.

Image from Twitter

