Japanese family restaurant introduces solo dining capsules for those who dine alone & want privacy
Single diners unite!
Have you ever requested a booth, only to have the waitress scoff at you for daring to ask that question with only yourself in tow?
Family restaurant, Gusto, in Japan might have experienced that specific customer one too many times.
Here’s their single-seater capsule for the lone diner.
Twitterで見かけたリモートワーク最適な飲食店、
ガストだったのか。
たまたま入ったら個室みたいな店になっててびびった！ pic.twitter.com/2hjy5uCfT7
— もっぱー (@mopper27af) May 24, 2019
And here are all the nifty little things that are available there to make life quite comfortable, and productive, for the diner.
Basically a charging station and semi-partitions.
ガストの1人用ボックス席まじ捗る。電源も自由に使えるし、ドリンクバーあるし、小腹が減ったらサイドメニュー頼めるし。確実にヘビロテする。 pic.twitter.com/hYVsFolH2U
— 藤田雄一郎@Funds (@YYYFFF) May 19, 2019
Being a family restaurant, the food choices there are quite filling and affordable as well.
昨日なのですが
パンケーキ食べたくなったので
ガストに行って来ました！
#＼(o´ω｀o)／美味!!＼(o'ω'o)／ pic.twitter.com/RoakPkxD59
— 咲夜 (@uedatomoyo) May 6, 2019
朝からガストのモーニングキメてきた
なんか手前が一郎で右が二郎で左のお子様セットが三郎みたいじゃない？？ pic.twitter.com/8I6vgrZv9A
— イカ (@hpmi_sukip) May 5, 2019
According to SoraNews, these semi-private dining boxes are available in Gusto’s Tokyo branches.
Singapore restaurants take note.
