S’porean man found dead in car after driving friend from Johor to KLIA

The journey from Johor to KLIA takes about 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Fasiha Nazren | May 26, 03:45 pm

A man was found dead in a Negeri Sembilan-registered car parked at a Petronas petrol station in Kuala Lumpur.

Man found dead in car

A viral video of the discovery of his death was uploaded onto Youtube on May 21.

The video currently has over 55,000 views.

According to the man narrating the video, the man allegedly died from suffocation after sleeping in a non-ventilated car.

However, that seems to be untrue.

Singaporean man had heart attack

In an autopsy report, the 62-year-old man died of the heart attack on the morning of May 20.

According to Malaysia’s China Press, the man drove a friend from Johor to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on the night of May 19.

The report noted that the Malaysia police confirmed the incident and found the man to be a Singaporean.

Convulsed in car

In the report, a witness said that the man started convulsing in the car after going to the petrol station’s toilet.

The New Straits Times reported that the typically 3 hours 15 minutes-long, 336 km journey was believed to have taken a toll on the man.

Top image screenshot from video

