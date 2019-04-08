fbpx

Back
﻿

2 senior S’pore Taekwondo Federation officials found to have breached global body’s code of ethics

STF's secretary-general & general manager are married to each other, but worked on field of play together at same event.

Kayla Wong |Andrew Koay | May 10, 02:44 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Two senior Singapore Taekwondo Federation (STF) officials were found by taekwondo’s global body World Taekwondo (WT) to have breached parts of the WT Code of Ethics.

This is according to a report by The Straits Times (ST).

The two officials in question are STF secretary-general Wong Liang Ming and STF general manager Lim Teong Chin, who are married to each other.

WT said in a letter dated May 8 and addressed to STF acting president David Koh, that it found “evidence of violations of the WT Code of Ethics Articles 2 (Officials) and 9 (Conflict of Interest)” by both Wong and Lim.

The letter gives STF 14 days from May 8 to submit a written request for a hearing.

WT received complaints about Wong’s conduct at Korea Open 2018

According to ST, WT secretary-general Hoss Rafaty had sent two other emails to Lim in December 2018 and February 2019 that noted the complaints from “multiple parties” that Wong’s conduct at the Korea Open in July 2018 was “inappropriate and unbecoming (of) an official at a WT event”.

Although Wong was accredited as a volunteer for the Korea Open, she acted as “acting referee chairperson” at the competition.

In addition, she also issued instructions to the technical officials regarding the field of play.

Lim responded by saying that he had asked Wong to help him with administrative duties, and that he had not delegated any of his authority as chief referee to her.

But while the ST report had noted that Wong was registered as a “volunteer” at the Korea Open, Wong had revealed to Mothership in a previous correspondence that she was the head coach for kyorugi (sparring) at that time.

She had taken over the position after the team’s former coach, Jang Hee-jae, left in February 2018.

“Conflict-of-interest” for Wong & Lim

Rafaty added that members of WT’s juridical and ethics committee were “of the opinion that the relationship between (Lim and Wong), as husband and wife working on the field of play together at the same event, created a high conflict-of-interest risk”.

He also said that WT’s technical committee would draw up conflict-of-interest guidelines for WT events, and that WT “discourages husband/wife or other close relationships from working as officials at the same events”.

STF suspended by WT

Previously, on Wednesday, May 8, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) has suspended the STF as its affiliate.

S’pore Taekwondo Federation suspended, National Olympic Council to oversee SEA Games 2019 preparations

The STF has also been suspended by WT.

In light of the suspension, the SNOC has formed a major games preparation committee for taekwondo led by SNOC secretary-general Chris Chan and Singapore Sports Institute chief Toh Boon Yi.

The committee, in conjunction with Sport Singapore (SportSG), will oversee the preparations of athletes for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games to be held in the Philippines at the end of the year.

SNOC added that concerned athletes can contact [email protected] for more information.

Taekwondo athletes respond

Ng Ming Wei, a bronze medallist at the 2015 SEA Games, told Mothership that “if the allegations are true, then it is all the more important that the STF be renewed”.

Another taekwondo athlete on the national team, who declined to be named for fear of repercussions, also told Mothership that while he welcomes the suspension of the STF, he is concerned about the uncertainty this has caused in the taekwondo community in Singapore.

He hopes the new committee will know what to do, especially regarding the national team, and also approach the selection of athletes for competitions with “fair play and judgement”.

STF to hold emergency meeting

In response to its suspension, the STF’s management committee would be calling for an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) next Sunday, May 19, according to a notice posted on its website.

It also encouraged all affiliate members to “send at least one representative” to the meeting.

In addition, STF said its “smooth running”, even after the “departure of 7 Management members”, was “disrupted by the announcements of WT and SNOC” regarding the suspension of its membership.

S’porean Taekwondo champ has 5 gold medals abroad, but faces uncertain journey to Tokyo 2020

S’pore Taekwondo athlete Ng Ming Wei loses carding status after 8 years of being carded

Dissatisfaction & fear: S’pore taekwondo athletes open up about experiences in national squad

S’pore Taekwondo Federation’s legal action “unfortunate”, urged to “better engage” athletes: SportsSG

Top image via Singapore Taekwondo Federation Facebook and Ng Ming Wei Facebook

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

CPF members' home lease must last till age 95 to be able to withdraw savings above retirement sum

New rules kicking in.

May 9, 10:57 pm

MOH confirms 1 imported case of monkeypox in S'pore. So, what exactly is monkeypox?

The patient is currently still in an isolation ward at NCID.

May 9, 09:57 pm

S'porean siblings plan on becoming farmers & taking over family business after graduation

Kudos.

May 9, 09:07 pm

Mahathir struggles as M'sia economy slows 1 year after Pakatan Harapan win

Malaysians do not feel their lives have become better.

May 9, 07:46 pm

Domestic helper stole S$5,002 from S'pore employer & hid it in vajayjay for 3 days

It was apparently not the first time she stole.

May 9, 06:58 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close