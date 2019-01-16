S’pore lady held lavish underwater-themed wedding, dons wedding dress with 6,000 Swarovski crystals
Crazy rich.
Channel 5 (not Singapore’s one) is a British Television Network.
They recently started airing a show called “Crazy Rich Asian Wedding”.
The first episode, aired on May 20, featured a Singapore couple tying the knot.
Rachel Wee and Ken Chen actually tied the knot on April 2019.
Their Instagram captured most of the festivities on the big day, and the days leading up to it.
It was hard deciding on a wedding photographer with so many talents in Singapore. We decided to go with Joseph from @superpandapresents cos of the on camera chemistry we had and we felt his style suits us best. Also really admire how passionate Joseph was in taking our photos – always making sure we had the best shots even after shooting for 12 hours straight. So happy with our choice and how pretty the photos turned out! Thank u @superpandapresents for your hard work and dedication ❤️❤️ #kenmarryrach
However the Channel 5 episode delves deeper into just how lavish the entire proceeding was.
Mermaids and jewels
The show touched on the couple’s pre-wedding activities.
Including the pre-wedding photoshoots, one of which had an under-water theme.
After 1 year of wedding planning, it’s all coming to an end😭😭 as stressful as it was, it was real character development for me 😂and brought @huaabs and I closer than ever before. One of the highlights during this journey was definitely my bridal shower planned by @weecheryl @candybabydoll @ashgxy @kimikchi who went through so much effort to execute a beyond my bachelorette night dreams bridal shower party where I finally lived my dreams as a mermaid 🧜🏻♀️ Thank u @superpandapresents for capturing these amazing photos (you won’t believe it was completely dark but Joseph from @superpandapresents could make us look so pretty 🤗) #bridalsg #sgbridal #sgbrides #sgbridesstory #bridestorysg #bridalshowerparty #mermaidparty
In fact, the mermaid theme ran throughout the episode.
Here is Wee’s reaction when she found out the theme of the photoshoot.
Like any wedding, there were some disagreements between the mother, Jean Yip, and the bride.
In fact, one point of contention was on just how many crystals there should be on the dress.
There were 6,000 Swarovski crystals on the dress, Wee’s mother wanted more.
Another point of contention was how many layers the cake should have. Wee wanted four, the mother wanted five.
Whoa.
The wedding
After the ceremony at St Theresa’s Church, The wedding itself saw 600 guests at the Ritz-Carlton.
During the reception, the underwater theme was present yet again.
There were human-sized fish tanks for guests to pose in front of.
The bride also made her grand entrance by popping out of a giant clam.
According to the show, the clamshell entrance alone cost around S$5,254.
Cost
So just how much did the entire thing cost?
Well, while the show did not give a firm number, the wedding planner who the couple engaged claims to have been paid around S$1.4 million.
The planner also revealed that the costliest wedding he was a part of went up to around S$5 million and saw 1,300 guests.
You can watch the full episode here, but it’s only available in England.
A more succinct summation of the wedding can be seen on Wee’s own YouTube channel.
Image from Wee’s YouTube Channel
