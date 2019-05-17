fbpx

﻿

Rest of May 2019 in S’pore 34°C hot & rainy

Yikes.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 17, 12:17 am

The first fortnight of May 2019 in Singapore was accompanied by exceptional weather phenomena, besides being hot and humid.

Huge waterspout off the coast of S’pore spotted from Tanjong Pagar

Large tree in Bedok uprooted by thunderstorm on May. 8 morning despite hidden in HDB estate

Such weather conditions are likely to continue for the rest of the month, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Continues to be hot and humid

The remaining 14 days of May are still going to be very hot and humid.

The day temperatures are expected to range between 26°C and 34°C.

On days with little or no rain, it can even hit 35°C.

Short thundery showers at around noon time are expected on six to eight days.

Sumatra squalls

But the highs in temperature will be tempered by some wet weather.

A monsoon rain band near the equatorial region had brought about short thundery showers over Singapore previously.

Sumatra squalls are still expected on two to three days in the upcoming week.

This means strong winds and heavy rain are expected between predawn and morning.

The two consecutive occurrences of Sumatra squalls caused the temperature at East Coast Park to drop to 20.8°C on May 8, 2019.

Trees were uprooted in Bedok as strong winds swept and heavy showers fell on the island on that day, as the highest daily total rainfall of 109.8mm was recorded at Jurong West.

Strong winds at 90kmh were also recorded at Pasir Panjang on May 10 because of the squalls.

Top photo collage from photo by John Heng (right).

