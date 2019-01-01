S’pore & China agree to closer defence ties, increased dialogues & larger military exercises

Singapore and China’s defence ministers agreed on Wednesday (May 29) to step up their defence cooperation.

Advertisement

Scale of bilateral exercises to increase

This outcome came from a meeting between Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his Chinese counterpart General and State Councilor Wei Fenghe held here.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), they agreed to not only deepen cooperation in defence, but in other aspects, such as the increase of frequency in high-level dialogues and academic exchanges:

Both armies will participate in an Exercise Cooperation this year.

Both navies are also set to take part in an Exercise Maritime Cooperation next year.

The scale of existing bilateral exercises will increase too.

“Both Ministers discussed regional security and practical ways in which the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus could build confidence among militaries and avoid conflict,” MINDEF said.

MINDEF added that Wei’s visit to Singapore underscores “the long-standing, warm and friendly bilateral defence relations” between both countries.

Ng last met Wei in China last year in October.

Advertisement

China does not want confrontation with the U.S.

According to CNA, in an interview after their meeting, Ng said Wei had “reaffirmed China’s desire to not only have peace in this region, but not to have any confrontation, intended or otherwise, with the United States” in the South China Sea.

China has laid claim to a large part of the South China Sea, despite a number of other Southeast Asian countries disputing its claims.

It had also in recent years increased its military buildup on the disputed islands in the maritime region.

The U.S. then stepped up the frequency of its freedom of navigation operations in the region in order to challenge China’s “excessive maritime claims”.

First time since 2011 for a Chinese defence minister to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue

Wei will also be attending the Shangri-La Dialogue held from Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2.

He will be delivering a speech on Sunday on China’s role in the Indo-Pacific region.

This marks the first time a Chinese defence minister is attending the high-profile security summit in eight years.

Commenting on Wei’s attendance at the dialogue, Ng said his presence is “reassuring”, CNA reported.

Advertisement

In spite of the events that have unfolded between China and the U.S. over the last month, the fact that Wei is present shows “a confident China and PLA (People’s Liberation Army)” and a China that is “willing to engage with the region and the world”, Ng said.

Wei to call on PM Lee and DPM Heng

Previously, on a four-day working visit to Tokyo, Japan, Ng said no country should be forced to take sides in the ongoing trade dispute between China and the U.S., according to The Straits Times (ST).

His remarks echo the Singapore government’s stance on the issue that the two major powers should cooperate for a mutually beneficiary relationship.

While here, Wei is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean will also be hosting him for dinner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top image via MINDEF