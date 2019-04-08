fbpx

S’pore Airlines cabin crew S$4,500 salary recruitment ad goes viral in M’sia

Some have pointed out the hidden 'costs' involved in the job.

Matthias Ang | May 10, 02:31 pm

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) recruitment drive, scheduled to take place in Malaysia on May 11, has turned some heads.

Benefits listed

According to SIA’s website, successful applicants who graduate from their training and commence their cabin crew duties will receive a starting monthly renumeration of between S$4,500 to S$5,000.

According to multiple sources, the recruitment drive in Malaysia will welcome both Malaysians and Singaporeans to apply.

Malaysians who successfully complete the training will apparently be paid a a five-figure salary of RM13,700 to RM 15,200.

They will also be given the benefits of free travel to any SIA destination once a year and enjoy discounted travel at other times.

Facebook posts of recruitment goes viral

Facebook posts of the recruitment drive subsequently went viral on social media.

For instance, a post of the recruitment drive on the Facebook page Leesharing, on May 3, garnered approximately over 1,700 shares.

Many of the comments, particularly on Leesharing, highlighted salary as the key attraction.

Screenshot from Leesharing Facebook

“Every month, you better give me 10,000, thank you.”

Screenshot from Leesharing Facebook

“No need to study already, every month can earn 15,000.”

Screenshot from Leesharing Facebook

Some netizens point out the ‘cost’ of earning S$4,500

An article by Malaysian media World of Buzz also garnered over 1,500 shares after it was posted on May 7.

Some of those commenting on World of Buzz’s Facebook page suggested some reasons for the attractive remuneration.

For instance, many pointed out that the job could be tough and occasionally, dirty.

Screenshot from World of Buzz Facebook
Screenshot from World of Buzz Facebook
Screenshot from World of Buzz Facebook
Screenshot from World of Buzz Facebook

Others suggested that earning such a salary in Singapore would not be much due to the high cost of living here.

Screenshot from World of Buzz Facebook
Screenshot from World of Buzz Facebook

One comment pointed out that the pay is significant because of the conversion rate.

Screenshot from World of Buzz Facebook

Another comment stated that the weak state of Malaysia’s currency relative to Singapore was contributing to a talent drain.

Screenshot from World of Buzz Facebook

Top image collage from Singapore Airlines Facebook

Here’s what Mahathir said about the state of employment in Malaysia:

Mahathir: M’sians must choose between dirty jobs with low wages or unemployment

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

