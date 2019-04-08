Man suggests alternate version of Avengers: Endgame with S’pore cast

Most of you might have caught Avengers:Endgame by now.

The movie, more than a decade in the making, featured the characters many have come to know and love.

In fact it is hard to think of better casting choices than Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, or Chris Hemsworth as Thor, or Chris Evans as Captain America.

But say there were to be a recast, and for some reason, the new Avengers team had to be selected from a Southeast Asian country with ridiculous humidity.

Then what?

Well, Francis Tan came up with a comprehensive list of Singaporean alternatives.

Here they are.

Iron Man (Christopher Lee)

Captain America (Edmund Chen)

Black Widow (Fiona Xie)

Thor (Bobby Tonelli)

Hawkeye (Chen Tianwen)

Doctor Strange (Brandon Wong)

Spiderman (Ian Fang)

Captain Marvel (Ann Kok)

Black Panther (Taufik Batisah)

The Hulk (Zheng Geping)

Scarlet Witch (Priscelia Chan)

Winter Soldier (Qi Yuwu)

Rocket the Raccoon (Marcus Chin)

Starlord (Romeo Tan)

Ant Man (Guo Liang)

This is the best. Marvel, please recast.

Thanos (Richard Low)

Last one best, others can debate.

Here is Tan’s post.

Image collated from Tan’s post