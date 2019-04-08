fbpx

Man suggests alternate version of Avengers: Endgame with S’pore cast

Now I really want Thanos to win.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 2, 11:59 pm

Most of you might have caught Avengers:Endgame by now.

The movie, more than a decade in the making, featured the characters many have come to know and love.

In fact it is hard to think of better casting choices than Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, or Chris Hemsworth as Thor, or Chris Evans as Captain America.

But say there were to be a recast, and for some reason, the new Avengers team had to be selected from a Southeast Asian country with ridiculous humidity.

Then what?

Well, Francis Tan came up with a comprehensive list of Singaporean alternatives.

Here they are.

Iron Man (Christopher Lee)

Image by Francis Tan

Captain America (Edmund Chen)

Image by Francis Tan

Black Widow (Fiona Xie)

Image by Francis Tan

Thor (Bobby Tonelli)

Image by Francis Tan

Hawkeye (Chen Tianwen)

Image by Francis Tan

Doctor Strange (Brandon Wong)

Image by Francis Tan

Spiderman (Ian Fang)

Captain Marvel (Ann Kok)

Image by Francis Tan

Black Panther (Taufik Batisah)

The Hulk (Zheng Geping)

Image by Francis Tan

Scarlet Witch (Priscelia Chan)

Winter Soldier (Qi Yuwu)

Image by Francis Tan

Rocket the Raccoon (Marcus Chin)

Starlord (Romeo Tan)

Image by Francis Tan

Ant Man (Guo Liang)

Image by Francis Tan

This is the best. Marvel, please recast.

Thanos (Richard Low)

Image by Francis Tan

Last one best, others can debate.

Here is Tan’s post.

Image collated from Tan’s post

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

