Ong Ye Kung: Some schools scrapping mid-year exams 2 years ahead of 2021 schedule

In typical efficient and kiasu Singaporean fashion, schools here are running ahead of schedule by two years in implementing new policy and dumping examinations in droves.

By 2020, more than half of primary schools and over 90 percent of secondary schools would have gotten rid of mid-year examinations for some levels.

By 2021, it will apply to all.

Update on progress

This update on the progress implementing recent policy changes was provided by the Education Minister Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday, May 28.

He was speaking to more than 1,700 teachers at a biennial conference for teachers at Singapore Expo Hall.

Ong said many schools have plans that are ahead of the schedule laid out by the Ministry of Education to fully implement the changes.

MOE announced in September 2018 that mid-year examinations would be scrapped by 2021 for Primary 3 and 5, as well as Secondary 1 and 3 students.

This was to help students discover the joy of learning and move away from focusing on grades.

Ahead of schedule

Some primary school principals have already made the changes this year — two years ahead of schedule.

Ong also said other schools are also removing mid-year examinations at other levels.

He said: “As for secondary schools, more than 90 per cent of secondary schools would be removing their S3 mid-year examinations in 2020, also a year ahead of schedule.”

Starting this year, Secondary 1 students no longer have a mid-year exam.

More schools want to be first at trying new system

Some schools in Singapore are also vying to be first in implementing new education policy.

The abolishing of the Normal (Technical), Normal (Academic) and Express streams was also announced by MOE in March 2019.

As replacement for subject-based banding, students will take subjects at a higher or lower level, depending on their strengths.

This new system will kick off as a pilot phase to be implemented in about 25 schools next year, and rolled out to all secondary schools by 2024.

Ong said that several more schools have asked to be included in next year’s pilot, but MOE “will settle at just below 30 schools”.

This is to make sure MOE can give the pilot schools proper and adequate support to make sure that the pilot programme succeeds.

Achievement levels

More details in the coming months about the transition from T-scores in the Primary School Leaving Examination to broader scoring bands called achievement levels will also be disseminated.

This change will take place from 2021, affecting this year’s Primary 4 pupils.

The ministry will prepare information packages for principals and teachers.