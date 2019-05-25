SCDF recreates popular TikTok video, showcases the people behind the uniform
Wha, not bad.
Upsurge
Upsurge
A popular theme recently involves showcasing how uniformed individuals are basically regular people underneath it all.
A series of videos that encapsulates this trend comes from China, specifically on TikTok, which is an app used to create short looping videos of up to 60 seconds.
Basically, the video will involve a group of people, in civilian clothes, casually hanging out.
Suddenly, they all start rushing forward, perhaps spurred on by a calling of sorts.
After passing a vehicle or some blocking device, they will be decked out in their respective uniforms, ready to fight fires, quell riots, or whatever their respective uniformed duties entail.
Here’s a compilation of those kinds of videos.
In case you can’t see it.
Cool.
SCDF
Now the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s social media team has been quite impeccable in their handling of viral trends.
As such.
S’pore Civil Defence Force’s social media team has been on absolute fire this year
This time was no different.
In case you can’t see the video.
The video proved to be quite the hit, with over 800 shares in a week.
Nice little details like the flag flying behind was also much appreciated by commenters.
Nice.
Image collated from SCDF’s Facebook page
Related article
S’pore Civil Defence Force’s social media team has been on absolute fire this year
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.