SCDF recreates popular TikTok video, showcases the people behind the uniform

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 25, 11:47 am

A popular theme recently involves showcasing how uniformed individuals are basically regular people underneath it all.

A series of videos that encapsulates this trend comes from China, specifically on TikTok, which is an app used to create short looping videos of up to 60 seconds.

Basically, the video will involve a group of people, in civilian clothes, casually hanging out.

Suddenly, they all start rushing forward, perhaps spurred on by a calling of sorts.

After passing a vehicle or some blocking device, they will be decked out in their respective uniforms, ready to fight fires, quell riots, or whatever their respective uniformed duties entail.

Here’s a compilation of those kinds of videos.

In case you can’t see it.

Cool.

SCDF

Now the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s social media team has been quite impeccable in their handling of viral trends.

As such.

S’pore Civil Defence Force’s social media team has been on absolute fire this year

This time was no different.

In case you can’t see the video.

The video proved to be quite the hit, with over 800 shares in a week.

Nice little details like the flag flying behind was also much appreciated by commenters.

Nice.

Image collated from SCDF’s Facebook page

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

