fbpx

Back
﻿

SBS Transit bus captain hands S$39,602.10 in lost-&-found cash over to police

Good man.

Belmont Lay | May 10, 10:58 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

A SBS Transit bus captain handed S$39,602.10 in lost-and-found cash over to the police after completing his ride.

The driver, Saw Cheong Seng, initially did not pay much attention to the bag that was handed over to him by a passenger on Friday morning, May 10, 2019.

Saw was driving service 63.

Thought it was paper

The 59-year-old thought the stacks of paper inside were betting slips after he gave it a quick glance.

But the senior bus captain was shocked when he realised the two stacks of paper were S$100 and S$50 notes.

They were several centimetres thick.

The money came up to S$39,602.10.

He had completed his round at the Eunos Bus Interchange when he realised it was money in the bag.

Troubled

He told The Straits Times that he wanted the money returned to the owner.

“I would not be able to sleep tonight if I took this sum of money that does not belong to me,” he said.

“I would feel troubled if my passengers are not able to get back their lost items, especially their money.”

Bag found at bus stop

The passenger handed the bag to Saw at around 8.40am at the bus stop across the street from the Outram Park MRT station.

The Good Samaritan said another passenger had left it behind.

Saw eventually handed the bag with the money to the interchange manager.

The money was subsequently handed to the police and a police report was made, a SBS Transit spokesperson said.

Saw has been a SBS Transit bus driver for 13 years.

Top photo via SBS Transit

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Wife finds husband's secret savings of 13 years inside broken vase, surprised by how little he saved

Strong relationship.

May 10, 09:57 pm

S'porean student doxxed at 16, had photos & personal info circulating on lewd Tumblr sites

She's not the only victim.

May 10, 06:58 pm

11 civil marriages in S'pore in 2017, at least 1 person under 18 years old

Such marriages require the application of a Special Marriage License first.

May 10, 06:30 pm

Up to 70% off clothes, stroller & necessities at Mothercare warehouse sale May 10-12

Good time to stock up.

May 10, 05:33 pm

Pearl Bank Apartments to survive in archives as digital 3D models

The scans and 3D models have been submitted to URA for archiving.

May 10, 04:28 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close