SBS Transit bus captain hands S$39,602.10 in lost-&-found cash over to police

A SBS Transit bus captain handed S$39,602.10 in lost-and-found cash over to the police after completing his ride.

The driver, Saw Cheong Seng, initially did not pay much attention to the bag that was handed over to him by a passenger on Friday morning, May 10, 2019.

Saw was driving service 63.

Thought it was paper

The 59-year-old thought the stacks of paper inside were betting slips after he gave it a quick glance.

But the senior bus captain was shocked when he realised the two stacks of paper were S$100 and S$50 notes.

They were several centimetres thick.

The money came up to S$39,602.10.

He had completed his round at the Eunos Bus Interchange when he realised it was money in the bag.

Troubled

He told The Straits Times that he wanted the money returned to the owner.

“I would not be able to sleep tonight if I took this sum of money that does not belong to me,” he said.

“I would feel troubled if my passengers are not able to get back their lost items, especially their money.”

Bag found at bus stop

The passenger handed the bag to Saw at around 8.40am at the bus stop across the street from the Outram Park MRT station.

The Good Samaritan said another passenger had left it behind.

Saw eventually handed the bag with the money to the interchange manager.

The money was subsequently handed to the police and a police report was made, a SBS Transit spokesperson said.

Saw has been a SBS Transit bus driver for 13 years.

Top photo via SBS Transit