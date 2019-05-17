Sage Northcutt face fractured after 29-second loss in S’pore ONE Championship debut, had 9-hour surgery

Higly-touted mixed martial arts fighter Sage Northcutt had to undergo a nine-hour surgery to fix his broken face after he was knocked out in his ONE Championship debut in Singapore on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Advertisement

Northcutt was floored in 29 seconds by Cosmo Alexandre.

He took a brutal punch to the face that knocked his lights out.

Advertisement

Appeared okay at first

The 23-year-old appeared conscious enough after the match, and even congratulated Alexandre on his win inside the ring.

However, the damage to Northcutt’s face was worse than it appeared or imagined.

Northcutt posted an update from his hospital bed on Instagram and Facebook that showed a detailed X-ray of his skull.

He revealed he underwent a nine-hour surgery on Saturday to fix eight fractures in his face.

He appeared to have been warded at Thomson Medical Centre.

“Feeling blessed for the amazing care and all the support from ONE Championship, my family, friends and fans!” Northcutt wrote. “My Terminator face is not too Shabby.”

Advertisement

Signed from UFC

Northcutt, who had won three straight UFC matches prior to this shock defeat, has an 11-3 overall record.

He was signed from the UFC in November 2018, where he was recognised as a highly marketable and athletic fighter because of his chiselled body, sunshine personality and clean-cut looks.

However, speculation that Northcutt was paid upwards of US40,000 to US$60,000 for each match — which was supposedly too much — led to his eventual release from the UFC.

Northcutt’s record in UFC was 6-2.

“Sage is young, and Sage needs some work,” White said in an UFC Unfiltered podcast.

“Let him get some work in some other organisations, and we will see where this kid ends up in a couple of years. Maybe we will pick him back up again.”

Northcutt did not provide a timetable for his return.

Well-wishers on social media told Northcutt not to worry as facial injuries heal fast enough and he will be back in action in no time.

Advertisement

ONE Championship hype

ONE Championship had hyped Northcutt’s debut considerably.

Signing Northcutt was almost a coup, as the Texan had multiple offers, including from Bellator and Combate Americas, but chose ONE Championship in the end.