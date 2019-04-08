I’m a poly grad. If I could turn back time, I’d go poly again.

When it comes to a polytechnic education, the keywords used to describe it are usually: (not in any particular order) fun, freedom, and ootds.

It might sound like a breeze but a poly education is anything but.

For behind fun, freedom and ootds, responsibility looms large; the institution gave me a daily dose of responsibility and I’d like to think it prepared me for the cold, cruel adult world.

That’s why I love my time in poly and here are more reasons why I’d go poly again if given the chance.

That internship you have been eyeing for the longest time

“Sorry, you need to have 10 years working experience to apply for this entry position.”



This is not just a joke on the internet (sad). There certainly are jobs out there that want you to have some kind of experience — before they even consider meeting you. This is where internships come in handy.

Through affiliated internship programmes in poly, you will be given opportunities to intern in all sorts of companies (like Mothership) and get a sense of how the industry and job market is like.

Some companies even offer you a job after you graduate (also like Mothership). Most importantly, you will get to establish important and professional connections during your internship.

Over 100 interest groups and CCAs for you to choose from

With so many interest groups/CCAs to choose from (even Capoeira), you’ll probably find people who share the same interest and are as passionate as you — talk about #squadgoals. You can even join multiple groups as long as you manage your time sensibly.

Many of these groups also engage experts as coaches, so you can develop your passion professionally for free or at a small cost.

Fret not if you don’t wish to join any of them — it’s not compulsory, so you can spend your time doing other stuff.

However, having a commitment to an Interest Group/CCA is always a plus point, especially when you’ll be fighting with an increasing number of poly students going to university in the future.

Skills that are applicable to the real world

Diploma modules are carefully designed to train and flex your muscles in this highly competitive society/job market.

The World Economic Forum reported that the top five skills you need to survive in the workforce are complex problem solving (i.e. problem-based learning), critical thinking, creativity, people management, and coordinating with others.

TL;DR: You will learn things that actually can be used in your future.

The courses are curated to build the stable foundation you need in the relevant industry, so you’re less likely to freak out when you step into the workforce, or if you pursue a similar course in university.

F O O D

Fight me, but good food is essential for our mental and physical well-being.

When you are stressing out over assignments or that particular project because of some helpful group mates, you can always chiong down to the nearest food court or fast food chain to grab your favourite waffle/fries/takoyaki/mala AND not forgetting, everyone’s favourite teh peng.

The best part of it all are the student discounts and privileges.

From the way the waffle aunty remembers my order, we are basically best friends already.

Top photo via @cynthiaongshiyun