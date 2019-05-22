fbpx

Back
﻿

New S’pore app allows renting of camera equipment & game consoles for cheap

The feeling of having one for a fraction of the price.

Guan Zhen Tan | May 22, 07:44 pm

Events

Upsurge

Ever felt too poor to buy a device or a console?

MyRent is a solution to that problem.

MyRent is an app based in Singapore, which looks to help Singaporeans monetise their belongings by renting them out on the app.

Users can look towards borrowing devices, game consoles, cameras, clothing and more for a short period of time at an affordable price.

This is Singapore’s first peer-to-peer rental platform.

The app was first introduced during its beta launch in December 2018. 

It has now over 2,000 registered users and over 800 active listings in Singapore.

What’s for rent?

For example, a Canon EOS 550D camera can be rented for as low as S$5 a day.

A DJI Spark Drone goes from S$6 a day, while a Nintendo Switch can be yours for S$8 a day.

One can also put clothes such as dresses and winter clothing up for rent.

To rent something via the platform, all you need to do is to do the following:

Protection guarantee

Some Singaporeans aren’t exactly the most careful sort.

As such, MyRent has a Lender Protection Gurantee of up to S$1,000, which will be used at their discretion to cover compensation or replacement of the item in the event it is mishandled or stolen.

At the same time, certain items have a refundable deposit, such as, uh, this off-white tee, which costs S$5 per day to rent but has S$50 refundable deposit.

Referral bonus

First-time listers with a verified account will also get S$2.

If you refer a friend, your friend will get S$20 off their first rental, and you will also get to enjoy S$10 off your next rental.

You can access MyRent on the Google Play Store here, and on the App Store here.

All screenshots and top image adapted via the MyRent app

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

My mum teaches me how to chope seats & I teach her how to chope deals

Part of my skillsfuture programme for her.

May 22, 06:50 pm

My hair started turning grey when I was 11. It was a traumatic childhood.

My parents had the same condition.

May 22, 06:00 pm

6 killed, 200 injured, police vehicles set ablaze in Jakarta post-election riots

Nearly 60 people have been arrested so far.

May 22, 05:49 pm

Funan mall will have indoor cycling path so people on bicycles can ride through like 'Wooo'

Get out of the way.

May 22, 05:27 pm

Lee Hsien Yang pays S$20,000 security deposit for activist Jolovan Wham's contempt of court appeal

It is the second time Lee Hsien Yang has funded activists embroiled in lawsuits.

May 22, 04:55 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close