Here’s how you can make you own homemade Dendeng from scratch

Dendeng is an Indonesian delicacy of thinly sliced grilled meat marinated with sugar and spices.

It is like bak kwa or jerky, except that the meat used is either chicken or beef.

For Dendeng lovers, here’s the price of Dendeng at Dendeng House if you like to buy some.

Or you can make some on your own.

Here is a useful recipe if you have not seen it before.

Recipe for homemade Dendeng

Facebook user Shifa Surani Cross shared this recipe in 2015.

The post has since garnered more than 21,000 shares.

With 2kg of ground beef, she managed to make 15 packets of Dendeng.

This recipe, however, does not detail the exact amount of sauces and condiments to add into the mixture.

As such, you might have to work with your guts feeling and agaration.

Ingredients needed

1. Light soya sauce

2. Fish sauce

3. Sesame oil

4. Thai sweet chilli sauce

5. Ground black pepper

6. Piri-Piri spices

7. Honey

8. Fine granulated sugar

9. Grounded beef

To create your own Piri-Piri spice mix, you can refer to this method shared in the comment section.

However, the easier way out is to buy it from the supermarket which Shifa had also kindly shared the one she used in the comment section.

Step-by-step Instruction

First, mix and marinate for 4 hours in the fridge.

Then, you have to place a scoopful of meat mixture in a plastic bag.

Using a rolling pin, roll over the mixture to flatten the meat to the thickness of your desire.

This is how it should look like at the end and put it in the freezer for a night.

The next day, you can grill them in the oven at 160 degrees for a total of 20 minutes – grill each side for 10 minutes.

After that, spread a mixture of oil and sugar water to get the gloss.

Then leave to cool off for 10 minutes and you can enjoy the Dendeng!

This recipe has been given the thumbs up by some netizens in the past.

However, it definitely takes some time and patience to achieve the perfect Dendeng.

Have fun trying!

Top photo collage from photos by Shifa Surani Cross