fbpx

Back
﻿

Here’s how you can make you own homemade Dendeng from scratch

Customise the taste as you wish.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 8, 06:33 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Dendeng is an Indonesian delicacy of thinly sliced grilled meat marinated with sugar and spices.

It is like bak kwa or jerky, except that the meat used is either chicken or beef.

For Dendeng lovers, here’s the price of Dendeng at Dendeng House if you like to buy some.

Or you can make some on your own.

Here is a useful recipe if you have not seen it before.

Recipe for homemade Dendeng

Facebook user Shifa Surani Cross shared this recipe in 2015.

The post has since garnered more than 21,000 shares.

With 2kg of ground beef, she managed to make 15 packets of Dendeng.

This recipe, however, does not detail the exact amount of sauces and condiments to add into the mixture.

As such, you might have to work with your guts feeling and agaration.

Ingredients needed

1. Light soya sauce
2. Fish sauce
3. Sesame oil
4. Thai sweet chilli sauce
5. Ground black pepper
6. Piri-Piri spices
7. Honey
8. Fine granulated sugar
9. Grounded beef

To create your own Piri-Piri spice mix, you can refer to this method shared in the comment section.

Image from Muhammad Hidayat Arshad.

However, the easier way out is to buy it from the supermarket which Shifa had also kindly shared the one she used in the comment section.

Step-by-step Instruction

First, mix and marinate for 4 hours in the fridge.

Photo by Shifa Surani Cross.

Then, you have to place a scoopful of meat mixture in a plastic bag.

Using a rolling pin, roll over the mixture to flatten the meat to the thickness of your desire.

Photo by Shifa Surani Cross.

 

This is how it should look like at the end and put it in the freezer for a night.

Photo by Shifa Surani Cross.

The next day, you can grill them in the oven at 160 degrees for a total of 20 minutes – grill each side for 10 minutes.

After that, spread a mixture of oil and sugar water to get the gloss.

Then leave to cool off for 10 minutes and you can enjoy the Dendeng!

Photo by Shifa Surani Cross.

This recipe has been given the thumbs up by some netizens in the past.

However, it definitely takes some time and patience to achieve the perfect Dendeng.

 

Have fun trying!

Top photo collage from photos by Shifa Surani Cross

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Starbucks launches colour-changing tumblers in US & they're selling out fast

Pretty.

May 8, 07:03 pm

Large tree in Bedok uprooted by thunderstorm on May. 8 morning despite hidden in HDB estate

Hello police, we have a casualty here. It's Groot.

May 8, 06:38 pm

Optical chain Owndays having 50% off at Century Square atrium sale now until May 14, 2019

Wow.

May 8, 06:22 pm

Photographer captures dramatic lightning shot during thunderstorm at 4am along Thomson Road

Thor having a party up there.

May 8, 06:11 pm

682 summons issued for pigeon feeding offences in S'pore in last 3 years

Those caught feeding pigeons can be fined up to S$500.

May 8, 05:12 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close