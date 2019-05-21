Binge-worthy Japanese reality show on Netflix is raunchier, funnier version of Terrace House

If you’re a fan of Japanese reality TV show Terrace House (or just a fan of reality TV in general), REA(L)OVE is a series that might intrigue you.

The show features 18 contestants — 10 men and eight women — who are actively looking for a romantic relationship.

On REA(L)OVE, contestants go on fun dates, but are also allowed free time.

The catch, however, is that each contestant has their own dark secret — a secret that may adversely affect their romantic prospects, whether past or present.

These secrets are gradually revealed as the show progresses.

And unlike the occasional “lull periods” in Terrace House where people lounge around without doing much, REA(L)OVE is consistently spiked with funny, shocking, or even crude moments.

Here are three factors that make it a binge-worthy show.

1. A three-day event

The nine-episode series is basically a dating show, and it takes place over three days in Okinawa.

This means that all developments are accelerated, including the process of getting to know the contestants, or the romantic progress between them.

This also means less dull moments, as every scene is crucial in some way.

And perhaps because it’s a relatively short time together, the contestants have less qualms about expressing their unfiltered thoughts about another person on camera.

2. Dark secrets

During the show, the hosts “randomly” selects a contestant to reveal their secret, usually at an inopportune and awkward time for the contestant (e.g. when a date is going well).

Each episode spills one to three dark secrets that subsequently affect the dynamics between contestants in an interesting way.

Coupled with the hosts’ observations and sound bites from other contestants, dark secrets are the highlight of the show.

We won’t be spoiling the show here, but some secrets are really quite out there.

And some of the contestants’ reaction aren’t very nice, either.

3. “Unrestrained” hosts

Instead of a panel, two hosts — a man and a woman — lead the show.

Male host Atsushi Tamura is a comedian and “reformed playboy”, while Mari Yaguchi is a celebrity with her own checkered past (she was once caught banging another dude by her husband).

To put it politely, Tamura is unrestrained in dishing out mean, snarky comments, and he freely slaps labels on those who have confessed their dark secrets.

Tamura also makes jokes at his co-host’s expense, mostly poking fun at her past scandal.

Decidedly trashy, though

This is not the show to watch if you’re looking to improve yourself in any way.

It can even get offensive at times, so we might even suggest not watching if you happen to have a particularly well functioning moral compass.

If you can stomach it, however, go ahead and have fun with this trashy, guilty pleasure.

Top image via Netflix