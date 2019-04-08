fbpx

Ramadan bazaar in Woodlands offers wide variety of traditional snacks till June 1, 2019

Looks good!

Zhangxin Zheng | May 7, 05:39 pm

Events

It’s the month of Ramadan.

While Geylang Serai Bazaar has been in the limelight, it is definitely not the only bazaar during this period.

Why I’ll always visit the Geylang Serai bazaar, even though it has supposedly lost its ‘Ramadan vibes’

Bazaar Raya Utara in the north is definitely worth checking out too.

Bazaar Raya Utara in Woodlands

Located right outside Woodlands MRT station, Bazaar Raya Utara offers a wide variety of snacks and kuih kuihs.

Photo from Bazar Raya Utara.

From this album shared by Singapore Atrium Sale (SAS), one can find both sweet and savoury finger food that is value-for-money as well.

Here’s what will be available at the bazaar.

Savoury snacks

Photo from Bazar Raya Utara.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.

Sweet snacks

Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.
Photo from Bazar Raya Utara.

Performances

There will also be performances every weekend, so do come early if you want a good view.

Photo from Bazar Raya Utara.
Photo from Bazar Raya Utara.

You can see the full album by SAS here:

Top photo collage from photos by Singapore Atrium Sale

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

