Ramadan bazaar in Woodlands offers wide variety of traditional snacks till June 1, 2019

Ramadan bazaar in Woodlands offers wide variety of traditional snacks
It’s the month of Ramadan.
While Geylang Serai Bazaar has been in the limelight, it is definitely not the only bazaar during this period.
Bazaar Raya Utara in the north is definitely worth checking out too.
Bazaar Raya Utara in Woodlands
Located right outside Woodlands MRT station, Bazaar Raya Utara offers a wide variety of snacks and kuih kuihs.
From this album shared by Singapore Atrium Sale (SAS), one can find both sweet and savoury finger food that is value-for-money as well.
Here’s what will be available at the bazaar.
Savoury snacks
Sweet snacks
Performances
There will also be performances every weekend, so do come early if you want a good view.
You can see the full album by SAS here:
Top photo collage from photos by Singapore Atrium Sale
