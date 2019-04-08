Blk 863 Tampines St 83 void deck Ramadan bazaar sells nasi ambeng, chendol & more

Ramadan bazaars are sprouting up like mushrooms this time of the year and there is one in Tampines that is probably to die for.

Void deck Bazaar in Tampines

This particular bazaar at Block 863 Tampines Street 83 probably has all you need to satisfy your cravings.

The bazaar started on May 6 and will last till June 4, 2019.

There is a good variety of food options like nasi ambeng, nasi briyani, kebab and Ramly burgers.

Here are some photos taken by The Halal Food Blog.

Savoury food

You are probably spoiled for choice with many different types of packed food at this block bazaar.

There are also “hipster” food such as the savoury grub from No Pat No Pit, which sells burritos and Jamah sets.

Heck if it is hipster or not as long as it tastes as good as it looks:

Desserts maybe?

There are traditional kuih kuihs and pastries such as these from Crust & Crumbs.

They also accept orders if you would like some of these Raya cookies at home.

Taste first, if it’s good, then order more.

The traditional chendol looks pretty popular at this bazaar too.

Given this sweltering heat, chendol is a perfect way to end one’s meal.

Details

Location: Blk 863 Tampines St 83

Nearest MRT is Downtown Line DT32 Tampines station.

You can take the following bus numbers to get to the nearest bus stop (75139): 34, 34B, 46, 69, 291, 513

Opening hours: 1pm to 7.30pm daily from now till June 4, 2019

Top photo collage from The Halal Food Blog