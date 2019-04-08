Blk 863 Tampines St 83 void deck Ramadan bazaar sells nasi ambeng, chendol & more
When you done visiting Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Ramadan bazaars are sprouting up like mushrooms this time of the year and there is one in Tampines that is probably to die for.
Void deck Bazaar in Tampines
This particular bazaar at Block 863 Tampines Street 83 probably has all you need to satisfy your cravings.
The bazaar started on May 6 and will last till June 4, 2019.
There is a good variety of food options like nasi ambeng, nasi briyani, kebab and Ramly burgers.
Here are some photos taken by The Halal Food Blog.
Savoury food
You are probably spoiled for choice with many different types of packed food at this block bazaar.
There are also “hipster” food such as the savoury grub from No Pat No Pit, which sells burritos and Jamah sets.
Heck if it is hipster or not as long as it tastes as good as it looks:
View this post on Instagram
We know you’re all excited and if you’re wondering where is NPNP will be at this RAMADHAN SEASON, we are back to our original hood. • Serving the best savoury grub in the neighbourhood, We will be in the eastern part of the island again. This time round with, advance order – self collect only. • Time flies , and we’re turning 1 this month! Alhamdulillah for the blessings & for all your support! Take note of the opening hours❤️ #nojamahnorasa
Desserts maybe?
There are traditional kuih kuihs and pastries such as these from Crust & Crumbs.
They also accept orders if you would like some of these Raya cookies at home.
Taste first, if it’s good, then order more.
The traditional chendol looks pretty popular at this bazaar too.
Given this sweltering heat, chendol is a perfect way to end one’s meal.
Details
Location: Blk 863 Tampines St 83
Nearest MRT is Downtown Line DT32 Tampines station.
You can take the following bus numbers to get to the nearest bus stop (75139): 34, 34B, 46, 69, 291, 513
Opening hours: 1pm to 7.30pm daily from now till June 4, 2019
Top photo collage from The Halal Food Blog
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.