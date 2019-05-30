PUB’s incredibly touching Hari Raya video on kinship wins praise from S’poreans

On May 30, 2019, PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency released a festive short film celebrating Hari Raya.

Based on the Malay proverb ‘Air dicincang tidak akan putus’ which roughly translates to ‘water doesn’t break apart when you chop it’.

The short film depicts the childhood of two orphaned brothers – Din and Zul – and their eventual separation when Din gets adopted by a wealthy family.

Here is the video.

In case you can’t see it.

Damn nice.

Reactions

Upon its release, response from Singaporeans have been unanimously positive, with many praising the touching message of kinship in the video:

With some questioning why PUB was doing this to them.

Know your role PUB.

Just fyi, here’s the four national taps.

Some have also requested for a second part to the short film, as they are curious about what eventually happened to Zul:

Indeed.

