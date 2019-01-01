fbpx

Price comparison of Mao Shan Wang, D13 & other durians in S’pore

Durian season is here.

Joshua Lee | May 25, 11:33 pm

Durian season is here and if you’re a fan of the fruit, this is for you.

We’ve compiled the prices of some popular varieties of durian across a selection of durian stalls in Singapore.

Do note that some varieties of durian have a range of prices depending on their quality and origin – for example, Pahang Mao Shan Wang usually commands a higher price than those from JB.

The information was collected from prices put up by the shops on their Facebook pages on May 24, or earlier.

Prices are subjected to fluctuations, but usually only by a small amount.

The numbers of the durian businesses are also listed. Do call to check which types are available and make a reservation early if you plan to visit.

Below are the Facebook pages of the durian shops listed above :

Leong Tee Durian

227 Katong Durian

99 Old Trees

Ah Seng Durian

King Fruits Durian Singapore

Combat Durian Balestier

Durian Empire – Punggol

Wang Sheng Li

The Durian Tree

Melvin’s Durian

96 Super Durian

Durian Lingers

Top photos via The Durian Tree and King Fruits Durian.

