Price comparison of Mao Shan Wang, D13 & other durians in S’pore
Durian season is here.
We’ve compiled the prices of some popular varieties of durian across a selection of durian stalls in Singapore.
Do note that some varieties of durian have a range of prices depending on their quality and origin – for example, Pahang Mao Shan Wang usually commands a higher price than those from JB.
The information was collected from prices put up by the shops on their Facebook pages on May 24, or earlier.
Prices are subjected to fluctuations, but usually only by a small amount.
The numbers of the durian businesses are also listed. Do call to check which types are available and make a reservation early if you plan to visit.
Below are the Facebook pages of the durian shops listed above :
Leong Tee Durian
227 Katong Durian
99 Old Trees
Ah Seng Durian
King Fruits Durian Singapore
Combat Durian Balestier
Durian Empire – Punggol
Wang Sheng Li
The Durian Tree
Melvin’s Durian
96 Super Durian
Durian Lingers
Top photos via The Durian Tree and King Fruits Durian.
